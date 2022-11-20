Catch yourself on if you still think Covid is just a cold after all this time

No, I don’t do sickness very well. My motto? Don’t ask me how I am unless you really, really want to hear the answer. It is a miracle that the friends who rang during my fortnight’s bout with Covid-19 rang back — even when I told one my toenail had randomly fallen off just as she was about to eat her nightly chocolate bar. It could be worse: the first time I had Covid I sent pictures of shingles to people to let them see how bad I was. This is my second rodeo.