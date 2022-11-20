Choosing Qatar to host World Cup was a disgrace but it would be no surprise if Fifa repeated huge mistake

Awarding the World Cup to Qatar was a terrible idea

I could do with the assistance of VAR to help me make a decision because I’m in two minds about whether or not to watch the World Cup, which kicks off today.

Normally I’d be itching for the action. I was once in such a hurry to get home and see a game that I didn’t put my car’s handbrake on properly and it rolled down the hill, thankfully coming to stop harmlessly in a neighbour’s garden.

But this time around, I’m in no hurry to watch any matches, and I have to say the County Antrim Shield holds more allure.

I haven’t been able to work up even a shred of enthusiasm for the World Cup because of Fifa’s disgraceful selection of Qatar as the venue for the finals.

A whole raft of factors should have steered football’s governing body clear of choosing the Gulf nation, which reportedly spent $200billion preparing for the World Cup.

Top of that list of arguments against the Fifa ruling should have been Qatar’s appalling human rights record and its discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Shocking reports have also come out of the country about the treatment of immigrant workers who were recruited at miserly rates of pay from poor nations to build the stadia needed for the games.

According to the Guardian newspaper, 6,500 construction workers have died, though the Qatari government says the true number is 37.

Long before any of the work actually started, there were persistent claims of bribery to influence the awarding of the competition to Qatar, which was hardly seen as a forerunner in world football and whose near full-strength team was beaten 1-0 by Linfield during a training camp in Spain in June.

The fact that the insanely high temperatures meant the finals had to be switched from their traditional summer dates to the still-hot winter in Qatar added another layer to the case that the country’s bid 12 years ago should have been ruled offside.

Even the disgraced former Fifa boss Sepp Slabber — sorry, Blatter — has now gone into print to admit the choice was a mistake.

This makes it all the harder to understand why the mounting evidence over the years never made Fifa contemplate reversing its crazy awarding of the finals to Qatar.

The thinking has clearly been that football fanatics, like me, will just suck it up and enjoy the big games as the tournament progresses.

That could happen, but I have to say that, for the moment, I haven’t even looked at who’s playing who in the finals because the football side of the World Cup has been completely overshadowed by the furore over Fifa’s handling of its premier tournament.

The results of a poll that asked football fans how they felt about the finals have just been released.

Seven in 10 British fans told the YouGov survey it was unacceptable for Qatar to host international sporting events.

There was also backing for a boycott campaign that came far too late to have any impact on the finals.

Broadcasters and newspaper reporters have been coming under belated pressure to stay away from the World Cup, but that’s not going to happen.

However, I’m confident that many responsible journalists will fulfil their duties and highlight the wrongs in Qatar, as well as reporting on the games, even if the country’s government tries to make life difficult for them.

Football administrators from this part of the world have now backed a call from Amnesty International for human rights to be acknowledged in Qatar.

That is obviously too late to change things this time around, but surely Fifa couldn’t make the same mistakes again. Or could it?

Football’s governing body has knack of shooting itself in the foot. After all, it’s not that long ago that the finals were held in Russia. Vladimir Putin has now shown his true colours in Ukraine, ignoring the rules of any civilised game.

Crisis precisely not what the doctor ordered

​There’s less than a mile between the great white elephant of Stormont and the regularly besieged Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

But last week they were worlds apart.

Taking a walk in the almost deserted grounds of Stormont with friends the other day, we all marvelled at how few people were about as we rued the absence of the Executive.

Yet just up the road, the scene at the hospital most certainly wasn’t a ghost town. Ambulances were lined up outside the hospital, and it was chilling to hear that at one point more than 160 people were in the A&E department, with dozens of them waiting for a bed.

Then came reports from virtually every corner of Northern Ireland that hospitals were under huge pressure. One woman had died on a trolley at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Only a fool would think that the return of the Ulster Hospital’s neighbour at Parliament Buildings would be a cure for all of the NHS’s ills, but doctors keep telling us that strong leadership from the Executive is desperately needed at times of a life-and-death crisis and could make a difference.

I’m no expert, obviously, but mightn’t there be a role for the Army as the winter worsens?

Farewell to two heroes

RTE journalist Charlie Bird, who is terminally ill with motor neurone disease, opened my eyes to another hero as he talked about cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan when he travelled to Belfast for one of my book launches.

Vicky, who sadly died last week, exposed a scandal over cervical cancer checks after revealing she wasn’t told she had been given incorrect smear tests.

After hearing Charlie, I watched her powerful TV interviews, especially on the Late Late Show, which aired a special tribute to her on Friday night.

Closer to home, we lost another champion with the untimely passing of historian Dr Eamon Phoenix, who was a magnificent custodian of the past.

As well as meeting him professionally, I did his tour of Friar’s Bush cemetery and found his passion for the place infectious.

Blunder a pain in the neck

Je suis un grand imbecile. Perusing the new bakery in the Marks and Spencer Boucher Road store in Belfast last week, I was intrigued by the ‘Peter Pan’ rolls.

I’d never heard of them before and wondered if they had a long life like Peter. Then I read the sign again and noticed it actually said ‘Petit Pain’.

Which are wee baps to vous and moi.