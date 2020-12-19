Christmas excitement still builds, but in a week from now everything will be all over again

How are your Christmas preparations going? I don't want to panic you, but we've only got six days left until the biggest day of the year. It may be that many of you are reading this, relaxed in the knowledge that everything is done and dusted, all the presents bought and wrapped and the food prep done - but I'm sure there are others who, like myself, feel that Christmas, which seems to have been on the horizon for such a long time, has suddenly jumped up and into our faces.