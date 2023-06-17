Climate news reporting needs to focus on the urgency of the situation

Here are some photos of the wildfire on the Ballyeamon Road, Glenariff yesterday afternoon. Crews will remain overnight and into Thursday. Please click on the link below for tips on how to prevent wildfires

Here are some photos of the wildfire on the Ballyeamon Road, Glenariff yesterday afternoon. Crews will remain overnight and into Thursday. Please click on the link below for tips on how to prevent wildfires

Climate change, as we’ve again seen in recent weeks, is having visibly disastrous impacts on many countries and the longer-term consequences of it are truly petrifying.

However, many of us also must recognise the reality of climate fatigue or prediction fatigue.

The threat that many people will simply turn off to the repeated reporting of the issue to the advantage of climate delayers and growing base of charlatans that would walk us all off the edge of a cliff.

The wildfires and droughts that are now more common each summer serve as a grim reminder that we are in the flux of massive changes.

However, many of us switch off a bit to the issue over winter. The impacts are not as obvious in the news reports that we tune into but during the warmer months it’s hard to ignore the obvious impacts on weather patterns and how climate change is fuelling disasters that befall many communities.

A recent wildfire in Cannich in the Scottish Highlands was visible from space and was reportedly one of the biggest these islands has ever seen.

In Essex many are worried that the fires that ripped through communities last year might revisit the area again this summer. Firefighters and the Irish Air Corps were out in force this week to fight an unprecedented gorse fire in Glenariff, County Antrim that has been declared a major incident. Emergency services are calling for extra resources to deal with this new reality. Fire Brigades Union General Secretary Matt Wrack said: “Wildfires, such as the ones we are seeing in Cannich are on the rise year on year.

“All governments must heed this stark warning: the climate crisis is here now. We need urgent climate action to prevent loss of life, and that must also involve serious investment in our fire services.”

For many young people in particular climate related news and our current emissions trajectory can be overwhelming.

That is why it is important that climate news reporting focuses both on the urgency of the situation but also the stories of how climate policy is progressing locally and any major success stories in reducing emissions.

Gorse fire spreads across the Mourne Mountains overlooking Newcastle

When I’m in the mood I rummage through my Spotify to listen to programmes about what climate action and debates are taking place in Ireland and further afield.

Programmes like the Pat Kenny Show and RTÉ Drivetime regularly focus on what departments and government are doing to reduce the Irish carbon footprint, getting into the nitty gritty of climate policy. Podcasts recently covered issues such as reducing agriculture emissions, the Irish government’s 2030 carbon budget targets, world species decline, IPCC reports and an increase in the number of people cycling.

Sky News now hosts a daily climate news show. BBC, RTÉ and ITV news websites all have a prominent climate tab alongside Cost of Living and Ukraine. What is immediately obvious when listening to climate policy discussions, whether it’s from London or Dublin based media, is the lack of focus on the issue from Belfast-based media in comparison.

This is alarming as a lack of focus on climate policy and commitments locally ultimately means a lack of accountability.

There of course are considerations that should be acknowledged, such as the fact that the media circuit here is much smaller and more stretched. That the media agenda is influenced by the local political agenda and vice versa.

However, much of our northern-based news follows the same pattern as it did 10 or 20 years ago, a significant proportion of it carries stories on the past, the conflict or present-day events or comments relating to the past.

Regardless of that, journalists still have a responsibility to hone their climate antennae. Major decisions that can potentially add to our carbon emissions still tend to take place without much (if any) questioning of how that impacts carbon reduction targets.

Wildfire spreading near the village of Daviot in the Highlands

Since the passing of our Climate Change Act the implementation of it has barely got any mention in the press. More column inches have probably gone to stories about flags on lampposts. Our media outlets have reporters in the areas of politics, education, health, crime, business, the arts, religious affairs, the arts, agriculture but the environment and climate journalist seems to be a rare thing here.

There are some fantastic exceptions of course but climate seems to get forgotten about or at most bolted on to an agriculture journalist’s portfolio.

Many journalists would like to carry out more reporting in this area but it seems that the past, and controversies relating to the past, sells more papers and gets more viewers and we remain locked in this vicious circle which overfocuses on our history and neglects our future. We now have our own Climate Change Act and government is now beginning the work that should have been undertaken well over a decade ago.

Followers of our local news outlets need to see and hear about what is being done to address climate change locally and much more regularly than is currently the case. They must cover both the good and bad news stories without downplaying the urgency that is required to arrest the current climate and biodiversity breakdown.

The media here will, of course, continue to commit much resource to reporting on matters relating to the past which of course should be covered in a responsible and proportionate way. In doing so; however, it shouldn’t forget its responsibility in reporting on our future and the growing threats to it. Fiddling while the world literally burns.