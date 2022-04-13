Community gardens can help the climate and promote peace

This type of environmental solution can benefit in so many ways

Many readers may be aware that the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report was released last week. The focus of the report was climate mitigation, with scientists seeking to provide answers to the following questions: How can we mitigate the effects of climate change? What strategies will help us to adapt to a changing world?

Naturally, the report covers a broad spectrum of topics. However, according to Ko Barrett, vice-chair of the IPCC, the report’s “most powerful aspect” is its focus on cities.

Barrett explained that cities provide a “perfect level of engagement” because they sit somewhere between national-scale intervention and individual action.

Given how cities and urban areas are responsible for more than two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is critical that we design and deliver climate mitigation solutions in cities with scale and speed.

We must therefore pose the question — what does this look like for the city of Belfast? In my view, the best examples of climate mitigation solutions in Belfast are people-led. Indeed, they take shape in the form of urban community gardens, farms and allotments.

Community gardens offer obvious environmental benefits, such as increased biodiversity, reduced air pollution, reduced flood risk and improved temperature regulation.

However, community gardens are markedly different to other climate solutions because they provide social as well as environmental benefits. They harness clear social impact, serving as an area of climate action in which local people notice an immediate difference in both their communities and environments.

For me, the most immediate and significant benefit of greening urban spaces is how this process facilitates meaningful social exchange. To take community gardens as an example, these spaces bolster community relations, creating an opportunity for interaction that may not have occurred otherwise.

People become empowered with a sense of agency and ownership over a shared space — quite literally a ‘common ground’ — and this enables them to bond and connect. Their shared investment and commitment to the garden not only promotes values of peacebuilding and social cohesion, but it also means that the area is more likely to be maintained in the future. This sense of partnership, community and agency is irreplaceable.

Community gardens not only promote sustainability in the environmental sense, but they also promote sustainable lifestyles.

By creating green spaces where people can be active, levels of physical activity improve. As a result, there are fewer cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Countless studies have also highlighted the intricate link between green spaces and improved mental wellbeing, demonstrating how nature heightens levels of relaxation and lowers levels of stress, anxiety and depression.

The Covid-19 pandemic already showed us the importance of green and blue spaces — like parks, greenways and beaches — highlighting how they positively impacted our mental health and wellbeing. In some ways, it was during this period of social isolation when community gardening grew in popularity. The closure of indoor spaces, like cafes and restaurants, meant that people socialised outdoors. Allotments allowed people to do more than simply garden, weed and prune. People could safely gather and use these spaces to socialise, connect and support one another.

Given how community allotments unite people with varying experiences of gardening, they can become powerful spaces of knowledge-sharing and education. For less green-fingered individuals, simply observing others at work will enable them to develop their food production and horticulture knowledge. What grows where? When is the best time to plant it?

Community gardens and allotments therefore help to build people’s relationships with seasons and food systems. Our agri-food sector is orientated towards export, but food production in community gardens prioritises local need. For example, many gardens have partnered with a foodbank to donate produce to low-income families.

Another notable benefit of community gardens and allotments is the improved engagement between residents and other stakeholders. Community gardens diversity leadership, ownership and control because they require cross-community, cross-sectoral collaboration.

Delivering the vision of a community will often require support from multiple stakeholders, such as councillors, churches, schools, politicians and businesses. These stakeholders can advocate for community groups, providing them with resources and funding to maintain their gardens and allotments.

It is important that urban gardens and allotments are community-led, but there is certainly growing potential for buy-in from local businesses. For example, businesses should consider providing community gardens with funding for educational workshops and training sessions.

However, as more and more community gardens spring up around the city, our priority should be to distribute and fund these spaces fairly. Everyone should have equal exposure to nature.

How to improve the quality and accessibility of these spaces is certainly something we should ask potential MLA candidates about in advance of upcoming elections in May. Given the tremendous value that unused urban space could provide to local communities, MLAs should think about strategies to make unused spaces in the city more productive.

Many people cannot imagine what a healthy relationship between the natural world and urban environments would look like. Yet, the community gardens and allotments scattered across the city communicate a vision of what is possible. They demonstrate how we can use the infrastructure of Belfast to promote regeneration and sustainability. They indicate how collaboration leads to innovation.

Finally, they reveal how environmental solutions — which place people at their epicentre — will be the most transformative, effective and powerful ways of tackling the climate crisis.