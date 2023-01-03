Continued high inflation a threat to NI

A major contributor to inflation has been the world-wide price increases for fuel, electricity, gas and oil

In the early days of the new year, the most critical feature of the economy is the rate of inflation. Inflation at over 10% each year would not be welcome if it continued.

There is also close interest in the other economic indicators watching for any signs that offer optimism for jobs, income levels and production.

The Northern Ireland economy in the later months of 2022 has been contracting and we are facing a risk of a period of recession. The mix of economic developments has been complex: no single element stands out but the negative outweighs the positive.

Perhaps the most telling feature of events affecting the economy has been the cumulative effect of inflation on average living standards.

Even though, for the moment, inflation may have peaked at 11.1% in October, the critical message to be learnt is that efforts to maintain real income levels which match inflation can be expected to fail.

A major contributor to inflation has been the world-wide price increases for fuel, electricity, gas and oil. These major increases, so critical to household spending, means that the terms of international trade have shifted large sums, whether as profits or other forms of income, to the owners of energy assets.

In the UK (and NI as part of that economy), now would be an appropriate time to acknowledge that the shift in energy prices has brought a large unavoidable cost to local residents.

But the more trade unions try to ensure earnings to ’keep up’ with inflation, then the longer will inflationary expectations prolong further inflation.

As the economy prepares for 2023, policies to bring down the level of inflation are critically important.

But the economy is subject to other forces including how the current series of industrial disputes can be brought to a conclusion. Unpopular as the thought may be, pay settlements will end with many households feeling (with justification) that real earnings will have fallen. If Government ministers accept that outcome and explain that conclusion, this will give hope that there is a realistic acceptance of a workable answer.

The critical factors affecting the local economy will emerge in three key economic trends: household spending, government capital and current spending, and private sector investment. Each of these key contributions to domestic demand are currently less expansionary that might be wished.

Household spending may increase in monetary terms but, because of inflation, more money may mean that total household spending, in real terms, will be less than the comparative figures for earlier periods. As an offsetting feature, household spending will be boosted by the £600 support to each household from the UK Government. That extra funding is a ‘one off’ and will ultimately be dwarfed by higher household spending prices.

As the new financial year opens, there is considerable interest in how government (central, devolved and local) finances will be managed in 2023.

Early evidence is that Westminster intends to squeeze public funding. The allocation from the Barnett formula seems set to leave Northern Ireland departments facing budget problems, including carrying an overspend into 2023 from 2022.

As a result, government actions may themselves be contractionary. The government capital programme will be an important economic stimulus but is not expected to expand compared to earlier years.

Two further major sources of uncertainty make anticipating economic changes difficult. These are: the settlement of the operational rules under the NI Protocol and the destabilising effects of the absence of a NI Executive.

Both of these factors have the potential to adversely affect the economy. The unresolved international agreement on reaching agreed rules for the operation of the protocol has the potential to distort some trading patterns, although the recent evidence is that external trade by NI businesses has taken advantage of the retaining of access to the EU single market for goods.

Although the absence of a functioning NI Executive is a major negative influence, the scale of the damage caused is difficult to quantify.

It’s difficult to avoid a conclusion which:

Points to a possible further period of recession

Shows a risk of a rise in unemployment

Asks households to accept that, temporarily, living standards may fall and

Challenges MLAs and ministers to search for more effective economic policies.

Would it be appropriate to suggest that a radical fresh start is now merited? An agreement to restore the institutions of devolved Government on a genuine ‘power sharing’ basis should be a shared ambition.