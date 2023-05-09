Coronation weekend will live long in the memory

After months of preparation and days of celebration, events marking the coronation of King Charles have come to an end.

Politicians from across the spectrum and others from Northern Ireland attended the ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, while Sunday night saw a special concert.

Highlights from the coronation concert in Windsor

Yesterday thousands attended events to bring the occasion to a close. There was a street party in east Belfast featuring musical performances and fairground attractions, and other events were held in Newtownabbey, Randalstown, Fermanagh and elsewhere.

From the crowds of children pictured smiling from ear to ear and those a tad older enjoying the festivities, it was clear to see the sense of community and the positivity it can bring.

As one attendee at the Carnmoney coronation party said: “We wanted to celebrate with everyone, our friends and the community.”

Regardless of one’s views on the monarchy, it is clear the coronation celebrations marked a moment in history that will be remembered for years to come.