Cost of living crisis places an immense burden on students

Some 79% in NI concerned about how they’ll manage financially

There’s no way of escaping the fact that September and October are expensive months for students. Buying new books, paying tuition fees, joining university clubs, and stocking the fridge and freezer for the year ahead.

However, this year has been a particularly pricey start to the academic year for students living in Belfast. Rent is up, inflation has spiked, and the cost of a weekly shop has risen. All this, and the amount of money a student receives in maintenance loans and grants still has not changed since 2009. There’s no point mincing words: students are struggling.

Research, conducted just last year, revealed that 79% of students in Northern Ireland were concerned about their ability to manage financially. This is a huge figure, and I would hazard a guess that this percentage is even higher now. The cost of living crisis not only places an immense financial burden on students, but also an enormous mental burden. In my view, you can’t really put a price on this mental burden. It affects students’ grades, their interpersonal relationships, and their stress levels: essentially, their entire university experience.

The National Union of Students-Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI) has been campaigning for further support measures and provisions for students in this economic crisis. They have put forward three key demands to the Northern Irish Assembly. First, a cost of living payment. Second, a rent freeze. Third, free transport. However, with no proper government, there’s virtually nowhere for these demands to go.

The absence of an Assembly has shifted responsibility on student support services, parents, and voluntary organisations, leaving them with no choice but to step in. One of the most recent examples of locally-led action is the establishment of Belfast’s first Student Housing Co-op — a student accommodation alternative which is both accessible and affordable.

The Co-op was set up by former and current Belfast students, and has been backed by the NUS-USI, Queens’ University and Ulster University. The Co-op is owned and managed by the students living there, and the model has already been trialled in Edinburgh, Sheffield and Manchester. In Edinburgh, well-renowned for its high rental prices, co-op accommodation saved students £330 a month on average. It’s a pretty successful alternative for student accommodation, but it’s not a substitute for government support.

Of course, it is encouraging and exciting to see ordinary people, community activists, and volunteers show leadership in this space, but it doesn’t really seem fair. Is it not the job of politicians to deal with outstanding issues, like the unaffordability and inaccessibility of student housing and the private rental sector? How long can students, and voluntary organisations, go on without a proper government?

Crucially, no Executive also means no scrutiny and no accountability. There is no opportunity for students and their representatives to raise their concerns, co-develop policy ideas, and work collaboratively with elected officials to enact positive change.

While Covid-19 was a nightmare for many students — limiting social activity, and diminishing their learning experience — many people are saying that the cost-of-living crisis dwarves the pandemic. This is because private rental has shot up by19.2% in the last two years, and there are also more reported health concerns associated with living in poor-quality homes.

In some ways, students could also expect a certain level of support during the pandemic. Governments and universities were more in the public eye: they were being held to account, and there was more conversation and attention on student rights and student living.

I know that it is somewhat unhelpful to pit two crises against one another: cost of living versus Covid. The bottom line is that both have a negative impact on students. However, universities could still draw upon the mistakes and missed opportunities from the pandemic to shape their response to the cost-of-living crisis for students. Helping students to find part-time jobs, increasing the provision of bursaries, reducing prices in the canteen, putting on free social activities, and communicating the full range of support and services available to students: these are all actions that universities could take today.

Admittedly, none of these things are silver bullet solutions, but at the very least, they demonstrate that universities understand and are in touch with the needs of students. Again, the innovation of students, the provision of voluntary services, or the kindness of strangers are not going to fill the massive structural hole: the absence of government. It is the responsibility of elected representatives to help students to deal with the difficulties that they are currently experiencing.

Clearly, political intervention will be vital if young people are to survive this winter. But isn’t student life and the university experience about more than ‘survival’? Young people, whose living standards have been stagnating and falling for years, and who are driven into low-paid, zero-hour contracts, deserve more than just ‘getting through’. It would be nice to put forward a more positive, hopeful vision for students, and to instil in them a sense of excitement and optimism about their studies — rather than fear and worry about being unable to pay their next month’s rent.