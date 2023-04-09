Covid-19 has come back to bug me

Virus is still out there and forced me to miss funeral of remarkable colleague

They think it’s all over but it hasn’t gone away you know. For if anyone believes that Covid-19 is behind us I’m here to say there’s no room for complacency because last week I discovered to my cost that the virus is still out there.

I’d been hearing anecdotal evidence that more and more people here were coming down with the virus. But I wasn’t unduly alarmed because I hadn’t heard anything official about a resurgence and hoped it might be nothing more than a rumour.

And besides, from a personal perspective I’d had Covid before and my vaccinations were up to date which I thought gave me some degree of protection. But how wrong I was.

I thought I had nothing more than the sniffles last Wednesday morning but within hours I was feeling grim during a visit to Tyrone.

All of a sudden I had a rasping cough, my nose was streaming and my head was pounding. I just about managed to drive home though the symptoms got progressively worse, much worse than the last time I had Covid just over a year ago.

Back in the house I took a Covid test straight away and unsurprisingly it proved positive. Which was the cue to start spreading the word among people I’d been with last week that I could have unwittingly spread the accursed virus.

I called the doctor on Thursday and he gave me advice on how to deal with the aches and pains after establishing that I didn’t have more serious symptoms sometimes associated with the virus.

Out of curiosity I contacted health officials who sent me facts and figures about the prevalence of Covid in Northern Ireland and their latest statistics for a week at the end of March showed that the numbers of Covid cases rose to 673 from 534 in the previous seven days but not everyone was taking the tests and reporting the results.

The figures did show an increase in the number of outbreaks in care homes. So anyone who thinks we’re out of the coronavirus woods is kidding themselves. Obviously after my test I had to clip my wings over the next few days that – wouldn’t you know it – had been destined to be busier than usual.

I had to cancel two long-arranged but routine medical appointments and gave away my ticket to see the play Agreement at the Lyric Theatre. And irony of irony, given my repeated criticism of Van Morrison’s stance on Covid-19, I couldn’t use my ticket to watch him in the Whitla Hall on Friday night.

But more importantly, I also had to miss the funeral yesterday of a remarkable journalistic colleague — Brian Courtney from Portadown. Brian was a superb and meticulous reporter whose coverage of courts in particular was second to none in Portadown or anywhere else in Northern Ireland. Brian was a fanatical supporter of Portadown Football Club and rarely missed a game home or away.

His knowledge of Portadown’s general history was encyclopaedic and ex-Portadown Times reporter Mairead Holland put it beautifully when she said that Brian was Mr Google before Google was even invented.

And our old editor David Armstrong said Brian’s passing was the end of an era especially after the death of another dear friend and colleague Victor Gordon in 2017.

The esteem in which Brian was held was reflected in the many tributes to him on Portadown FC’s website. Several players from 40 and 50 years ago, some of them living in Britain, took the trouble to pay homage to Brian, the supporter and Brian the scrupulously fair reporter.

As I couldn’t go to Brian’s funeral I rang his wife Sylvia to offer my condolences and she was able to share happier memories of her time as my babysitter in Belfast!

OH BLUE MUST BE JOKING

A red card for the TUV for trying to turn the delaying of an Irish League game because of Joe Biden’s visit here into a political football.

TUV secretary Ron Mc- Dowell said: “I expect there are many people who will be much more interested in the football than anything the US President says.”

Given that maybe 6-7,000 fans will be at the match – including hopefully me – that’s a highly dubious claim. It is strange, however, that the police who said they didn’t have enough resources to cover the Big Two clash have allowed two other games in Belfast to go ahead on the same night long after the President has left Northern Ireland. Mr McDowell questioned why Linfield were being treated differently but it’s hardly discrimination when Glentoran are being messed about too.

IN A HOLE LOT OF TROUBLE

DON’T go down the road of falling for the old guff that potholes are new hazards here.

Yes, the figure of 6,000 recent claims for compensation is scandalously high.

But potholes were catching out motorists years ago.

In the 70s after I wrecked a wheel on the Holywood Road in Belfast I called my dad to help me. He drove into the same pothole.