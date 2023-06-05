Current system for dealing with the past is defective and unfair

The head of the new Troubles commission says he will engage with groups across Northern Ireland to build the organisation in a way that takes victims' needs into account.

It was right that we recently marked the 25th anniversary of the peace brought about by the Belfast Good Friday Agreement. As a society, we have made much progress.

But there is also much we still have to do, especially in relation to the past.

I hope that the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) can be a catalyst for progress in dealing with this, and as its first Chief Commissioner, I will want to begin a dialogue about the part the Commission can play.

I have three principles which I want to steer my role and the Commission.

The first is compatibility with the Agreement itself, without which we would not have had peace.

The ICRIR will act in accordance with the Agreement’s principles, including parity of esteem of all communities.

The second is compatibility with human rights and Article Two of the European Convention on Human Rights — the right to life itself, which was infringed upon during the conflict.

While there will be many perspectives on the UK Government’s Legacy Bill, I consider that the significant flexibility the legislation creates will allow us to try a new approach.

That approach must be ECHR-compliant and as a public body, the Commission must ensure its design meets those requirements.

And the third is that, from 1998 until today, we have not fully dealt with the past.

Attempts have been made towards reconciliation but as I told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in 2022, the current system is defective and unfair. That must now change.

My first priority is to listen to and engage with a wide range of people and groups across Northern Ireland to ensure that we can build the organisation in a way that can take victims’ needs into account, listens to their experiences, and promotes reconciliation.

That is why this week, my first in the role, I will be meeting groups from across our society and I am hopeful that we will be able to start a positive and enduring dialogue.

Their testimony and advocacy remains as important now as it ever has been, and it is incumbent on me to listen.

This week will only be the start though, and I recognise that it will not be easy and not everyone will want to engage. Should this be the case, my door remains open. It is important for the people affected to shape the Commission and I want to reflect its approach from the conversations I will have.

I know from my previous work in Northern Ireland, including on legacy, that it takes time to set up institutions, and I have accepted this role now to give us time to set up the commission. Wasted time is something we can ill afford.

In the end, we will be judged on our results. That means two things: dealing, systematically, with the backlog of legacy cases, where families and victims seek an ICRIR review; and setting a direction on reconciliation.

The former is more in our hands. The latter must be the ongoing work of the community as a whole and I hope the ICRIR can use its expertise, platform and resources to support those seeking to promote lasting reconciliation.

I know that the challenge which I face in this role is complex. But to not confront it would be a mistake.

Sir Declan Morgan is the former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, and the Chief Commissioner-designate of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery