D-day has finally arrived for the DUP, or should that be D-month?

Will the DUP now decide to go back into the Assembly and take a potential hit at the council elections hoping that it only has a short-term impact?

DUP party leader Jeffrey Donaldson has stated that his eight-member panel, including former leaders Peter Robinson and Dame Arlene Foster, will report back to him on their Windsor Framework engagement by the end of March. A unionist consultation commission. The make-up includes many who would be viewed as being on the more pragmatic wing of the party. No seat at the table for Ian Paisley or Sammy Wilson, who have voiced their concerns more publicly than others in recent weeks.