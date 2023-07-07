David Hume: Review of Twelfth could be step in right direction for Orange Order
After last year’s parade was described as ‘abysmal’, the organisation is eyeing changes in Belfast which should benefit brethren, bands and visitors, writes David Hume
On Monday I spent an interesting evening addressing the topic of ‘Our Orange Heritage’ at Áras UÍ Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre on the Falls Road. I found a welcoming, courteous and interested audience whose challenging questions about the Orange Order I enjoyed answering.