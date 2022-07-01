David Trimble’s contribution to peace is both immense and under-appreciated
Following the unveiling of a portrait of Lord Trimble by local artist Colin Davidson at Queen’s University, his former special adviser and press secretary David Kerr was asked to speak to guests. The Belfast Telegraph published the speech to mark the occasion and the significance of his remarks
David Kerr
I began working with David Trimble in 1996 and worked with him for six years through the most tumultuous and transformative political change this country has seen since its formation in 1921. In those years between 1996 and 2002 I could point to many highs and lows, but I’d like to share three memories and reflections of that time.