Do you understand the Protocol, and does it really matter anyway?

This week we publish our latest report on what voters in Northern Ireland think about the Protocol.

This poll — the fourth in 11 months — was conducted by LucidTalk in early February. It came at the end of a week in which the Protocol was very much in the headlines, thanks to the somewhat dramatic decisions taken by the Minister for Agriculture and the First Minister.

So it comes as little surprise that one of our key findings remains consistent with that of our previous three polls: people are most worried about the Protocol’s impact on political stability in Northern Ireland. Indeed, almost two thirds believe that peace and stability would be undermined if the UK and EU failed to reach agreement on the matter soon. The stakes are high.

And with such high stakes come strong opinions. Our polling this past year has found stubbornly firm and polarised views about the Protocol. And these views are confidently held — nearly eight in every 10 respondents believe themselves to have a good understanding of the Protocol.

But this is a complex and technically-dense international agreement. Even some of those responsible for negotiating and signing it now declare some fogginess in their comprehension of its detail and implications at the time.

So, a year after the Protocol’s entry into force, we decided to test public knowledge of some of its most important elements using six ‘true or false’ statements in the February poll. We’ll pose them here for you now, imagining that the typical Belfast Telegraph reader might be particularly engaged and informed on political and current affairs.

True or False:

Q1. The Protocol maintains the free movement of goods, services, capital and people on the island of Ireland to avoid a hard Irish land border.

Q2. Northern Ireland officially remains part of the UK customs territory and UK internal market.

Q3. Together, the Common Travel Area and the Protocol guarantee unfettered access for goods and people from Ireland into the UK.

Q4. Article 16 of the Protocol allows the UK or the EU to suspend the whole Protocol indefinitely.

Q5. The Protocol commits the United Kingdom to ensuring that the rights, safeguards and equality of opportunity set out in the 1998 Agreement are not diminished.

Q6. Northern Ireland has been represented as part of the UK delegation at formal meetings of the joint UK-EU bodies managing the implementation of the Protocol.

What do you think?

In our poll, the correct response was provided by a majority of respondents in just three cases.

The question gaining the largest correct response (57%) was Q5. The UK is committed by the Protocol to ensure non-diminution of these rights. A similar proportion (55%) was correct in recognising in Q2 that Northern Ireland is still officially part of the UK customs territory and internal market.

And just over half (51%) correctly answered ‘false’ to the statement in Q4. Any safeguard measures adopted under Article 16 are, according to the text of the Protocol, to be ‘restricted with regard to their scope and duration to what is strictly necessary in order to remedy the situation’. There is no legal basis for all-out suspension.

Of the three statements to which a majority responded incorrectly, the most emphatic response (79%) was in answer to Q1. In actual fact, with the exception of electricity in the Single Electricity Market, the Protocol is limited to enabling only the free movement of goods across the island, i.e. just enough to avoid checks and controls and related infrastructure at the land border.

Respondents were more evenly divided on Q3. Forty per cent correctly identified the claim as false, compared to 47% believing it to be true. In fact, the CTA benefits are specific to British and Irish citizens, and the Protocol isn’t designed to enable free movement of goods from the Republic of Ireland into GB (even via Northern Ireland).

Last but not least, only 26% of respondents recognised Q6 to be true. In line with commitments contained in New Decade, New Approach, Northern Ireland ministers and officials have been part of the UK delegation at formal meetings of the UK-EU bodies managing the Protocol. The fact that most people don’t know this is through no fault of their own. It is hardly a fact that is loudly trumpeted.

So people’s understanding of the Protocol may be weaker than they thought… Is this a problem? Over the course of the year, the Protocol has become central to political debate in Northern Ireland. The more totemic the Protocol is, the starker the divisions over it appear to be, and so its symbolic significance only grows.

If opinion about the Protocol becomes increasingly removed from the truth about what it actually is and does, the debate becomes propelled by the deepening divisions themselves, rather than the realities of the subject in hand.

Given that ‘the Protocol’ is given as the reason for the current lack of a functioning Executive and for the doubtful prospects for one even after the May elections, every citizen has a right to demand reliable information and honest communication about it.

The Protocol and what it means should and will be debated. But before decisions are taken and votes cast, questions as to the facts must be asked.