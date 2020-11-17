Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain were right to give me sack from Downing Street... if they wanted

The chief adviser leaving Downing Street could allow PM to show the political leadership that is needed

Departure: Dominic Cummings outside his London home at the weekend after resigning from his role as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser

Whilst Dominic Cummings was known mainly for his controversial drive to Barnard Castle in the north of England to test his eyesight during the first coronavirus lockdown, few people had heard of Downing Street communications director Lee Cain until recent days. That is the way it should have stayed.