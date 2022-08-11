Don’t let social media blindside you to NI’s real financial struggles

Pay no attention to influencers during cost of living crisis

With the price of energy bills, food shops, mortgages and just about everything else rising to sky heights recently, the foreseeable future for our personal finances can seem quite grim right now.

However, the rose-tinted facade of social media might have many fooled. It should go without saying at this stage, but the online world is more often than not, a lie.

And no, I’m not even talking about fake news, conspiracy theories or troll accounts. Bloggers with their perfectly poised pictures and carefully curated Instagram grids can often incite a sense in their followers, that if they just buy whatever skincare product they’re using, or use their discount code on the new ‘best leisurewear’ that they too will be just as happy and look just as good.

And that’s all well and good, until a cost of living crisis comes along, and affording the latest beauty trends and fashion styles comes down a peg or two in the majority of consumers’ priority lists.

Nonetheless, social media posts keep coming, and while there have been countless studies which have proven that increased usage of it leads to depression, anxiety, and feelings of inadequacy caused by the heightened action of comparing oneself to others, I believe these negative mental health effects are only going to get worse.

The diet and fitness industry for one has shot through the roof thanks to social media, but with food prices already rocketing, the most nutritious or ‘healthy’ foods are, of course, always the most expensive.

A report from the UK Food Foundation last year found that on average, healthier foods such as fruit and vegetables are three times more expensive per calorie than less healthy food. Another of its reports from 2019 found that the average cost of healthy foods then was around £7.68, compared to £2.48 for less healthy food of the same calorific value. Although more recent data doesn’t show current comparisons, that number is bound to have grown if we take present food inflation into account.

A few months ago it was reported that gym usage in Belfast is at an all-time high as many people are focusing on their health and wellbeing in the wake of the pandemic, but the cost of gym memberships — like everything else — has also gone up.

As working-class people struggle, it’s undoubtedly a lot more difficult more people to pick up their phones and not feel jealous or insubstantial when they see an influencer, or even someone they know, seemingly having the time of their lives or looking their best.

But, I can assure you, it’s not usually the case. Social media is a heavily (and literally) filtered highlights reel, and the danger of it is that it can cause users to attempt to ‘keep up with appearances’ by buying things or going to places they can’t afford.

Jealousy is a common human trait, and everyone experiences it online, no matter how rich, famous or successful they seem. But, as a journalist, I also see the stark reality of the state Northern Ireland is in at the minute, and that can be grounding.

For example, many NI parents are now spending over a quarter of their August incomes on post-primary uniforms for one child, and one GP surgery in Northern Ireland recently reported that they are handing out vouchers for their patients to be used at food banks. I’m not saying that to make others feel better about themselves or to bring anyone down, but to reiterate that the real world is so much more different to the ones we manufacture for ourselves with the people we follow online.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘doom-scrolling’ became a new term used to describe the continued tendency to constantly check on bad news online.

It might surprise some, but as a journalist — whose profession clearly relies on people reading the news — I whole-heartedly encourage people to take a break from it at times. Unfortunately, as reporters it’s our job to know and report the news, so we don’t really get that luxury.

However, we also find lots of good news too, and many of these stories do restore my faith in humanity.

One thing that’s harder to separate oneself from altogether though, is social media platforms. Sure, you can avoid clicking on that news article, but it’s harder to stop scrolling aimlessly through Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram — the number of apps out there currently seem endless. And they are designed to be addictive.

It’s not that people need to be constantly aware of the ‘bad’ news that can appear endless in this cost of living crisis, but having some cognizance of what’s really going on in the world around you, can be a humbling realisation of the issues are truly need to address in Northern Ireland.

And for your own mental health, take a social media detox now and again — put the phone down.