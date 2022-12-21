Don’t miss this chance to forge a better future for everyone

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, there is an opportunity to create a better future for the next generation.

An entire generation of young people in Northern Ireland has grown up blessed by the peace and political settlement of the Good Friday Agreement.

As we look ahead to the 25th anniversary of that agreement, we now have an opportunity to create a better future for the next generation. But we must ensure that we all grasp that opportunity — by which I mean the two governments and the political parties in Northern Ireland, working with our international friends in the US and the EU, to create an inclusive, reconciled and prosperous future for all.

A vital first step is to have the Assembly and Executive up and running again and for the North-South institutions to resume functioning.

The citizens of Northern Ireland voted in elections in May. They deserve to see the people that they elected as their representatives making decisions and taking on their responsibilities. To do otherwise is to deny the democratic wish of the people.

We are now in the second half of Ireland’s historic partnership government between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

As Taoiseach, I intend to visit Northern Ireland at an early point to meet with the political party leaders, and to have early and substantive engagement with the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

I am heartened by our positive engagement with Mr Sunak since he took up office.

I am committed to further developing the Shared Island initiative, which aims to foster inclusive and open dialogue with all traditions and communities.

The initiative has already allocated £163.7m for long-standing projects such as the Ulster Canal and the Narrow Water Bridge.

I am ambitious for what we can achieve together, working with a new Northern Ireland Executive and the British Government.

Over the years there has been considerable turbulence in the relationships on these islands. In some ways that was inevitable, as we dealt with the consequences of Brexit and the form of Brexit ultimately chosen by the British Government, people and parliament.

But we have all seen what happens when these relationships start to fray — within Northern Ireland, North and South, and between the British and Irish Governments.

As Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, I saw first-hand the impact of Brexit on what was once free-flowing trade and integrated supply lines on these islands.

The NI Protocol is the good-faith effort, negotiated carefully, to deal with the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland in that context, protecting the integrity of the single market, avoiding a hard border on the island, while protecting the Good Friday Agreement, including its provisions on the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

An event as seismic as Brexit brings with it huge change, and the fears and worries that go with that.

We have listened and we have heard the concerns, in particular the concerns of unionism, about the protocol. I will continue to engage with and listen to those concerns.

I am also conscious of the voice of businesses, many of which see the value of the protocol.

Figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency last week show that total sales by Northern Ireland companies increased by 13.6% in 2021 to £77.1bn, the largest value of total sales on record.

The trade in goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland reached £12.3bn in 2021, surpassing the figure of £11.1bn in 2019 when the protocol had not come into operation.

The European Commission has engaged extensively and in good faith to understand the genuine concerns and problems that people have raised.

There is an opportunity now for the EU and UK to reach an agreed way forward on the protocol which answers those concerns, building on the determination in the protocol that it should impact as little as possible on the everyday life of communities in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

However, let us be in no doubt that unilateral action by anyone will not bring the stability and certainty that the people of Northern Ireland want and need.

The Good Friday Agreement provides us with the strong foundations and route map for the way forward on this island. Nevertheless, we should also bear in mind that there have been huge changes in the 25 years since the agreement was signed.

Identities in Northern Ireland are now more fluid and less binary.

There is a growing middle ground. The Assembly elections and the census tell us that there is no majority or minority community any more.

In Ireland we have successfully navigated our way through a period of immense social change. Yet many preconceptions and gaps in understanding persist between communities in Northern Ireland and between North and South.

We need to do more to enhance understanding and trust, building on initiatives such as the Shared Island dialogues and engaging with those who challenge our views and who ask us the uncomfortable questions.

That is my commitment today: I want to hear from and work with all communities and traditions as we build a better future for us all on this island.

I am genuinely optimistic about what we can achieve together.