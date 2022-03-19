Doomsayers need to accept consensus, otherwise they’re as bad as anti-vaxxers

After 170,000 deaths with Covid across Britain and Ireland, with more than 3,000 locally, how should we treat the recent rise of cases? With caution but reason, hopefully. The virus has produced numbs, dumbs and glums. Numbs are anti-vaxxers spouting conspiratorial nonsense. Dumbs are Downing Street party types, thinking themselves above laws they set. But what of glums, making a grim pandemic worse by dire predictions?