For party to criticise Queen’s conference as lacking realism was highly ironic, but the 25th anniversary ‘celebrations’ did feel flat due to Stormont crisis

Bill and Hillary Clinton, George Mitchell and Bertie Ahern who are among the speakers on Monday as part of a three-day conference at Queen's University to mark 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement

I’m not sure if it’s possible to be guilty of overkill in relation to the Good Friday Agreement that did so much to stop the killing in Northern Ireland, but I know for some people the last week or so came close.