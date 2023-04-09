Easter: Awful plays, old films, death by chocolate and smelly feet... What’s not to like?

Easter’s a weird tradition, let’s be honest, but I love it

When you think about it, some elements of going to church or Mass or whatever are a bit mad to try to jam into a child’s mind.

From I was about eight up until I was about 12, I thought Easter was called Easter because it was the time of year when everything got a bit EastEnders in Mass.

Instead of the usual dreary hymns and sermons, there was a sense of drama which appealed to me, being the little prince that I was and still am.

Everyone waves palms and tickles each other’s noses and ears with them during the longest Mass ever on Palm Sunday. They have people standing in and playing roles as they read about Jesus’s arrival in Jerusalem for Passover, the subsequent capture and trial before Roman governor Pontius Pilate.

I always thought it weirdly biased that the priest always played the part of Jesus. After some of the ‘acting’ from priests we had in our parish, I think they should have had open auditions. They have a narrator and all, and the congregation plays all the parts where the crowd yells something.

Usually we would properly shout, loud like, me and my brothers, trying to really sell the roles we inhabited when it came to saying things like “Crucify Him!” One year I lived for a month as a Jewish cattle trader just to get into character for Palm Sunday Mass. Method!

Then they had someone playing parts like High Priest Caiaphas, and the good thief, and Barabbas. Barabbas is basically the turkey the US president saves before Thanksgiving every year.

A narrow miss. Anyway, it was a very immersive Mass experience and the drama then continued through the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

They would wash the feet of chosen parishioners on Holy Thursday. I used to and genuinely still do fantasise about being asked to be one of the feet people. I would just go through Lent being a complete scab, walking about barefoot and purposely not washing my feet. We call feet ‘kebs’ in my house. Is that a thing in other houses?

Imagine the glory of working up a six-week stank on your kebs only to reveal them to some poor fellow parishioner who has been handed a sponge and told to get to it.

It would be epic. The sheer awkwardness of church would ensure they would have to get on with it and scrub the mushrooms out from between my toes. Immaculate.

Then Good Friday rolls around and you’re off to church in the middle of the day to kiss the cross. If you want a sure-fire way of spreading cold sores around a parish, get everyone to kiss the same spot while someone uses a piece of kitchen roll to vaguely wipe the spot between kisses.

Holy Saturday is just like a normal Saturday except everything in town is sort of closed and the big TV channels stick on old timey Jesus-y, Bible-ish movies like The Robe and The Greatest Story Ever Told and The Prince of Egypt.

Then it happens. Every wee fat boy’s dream.

You wake up in a world made of chocolate and you sort of forget very quickly that this was meant to be about Jesus and the resurrection.

I mean, you actually forget that someone who was once a man is meant to have literally risen from the dead because someone has handed you a Dairy Milk egg shoved into a Sonic The Hedgehog mug.

It’s a weird bunch of things going on, and it still goes on every year. There was a great time there for a while when all the shops would have Easter eggs reduced to clear on Easter Monday and you could literally risk serious illness for a fiver.

But they’ve stopped that now. Talk about resurrection, I say bring back the Easter Monday Easter egg clear-outs!

In any case, it’s a time to reflect. We celebrate Easter at this time of year really because as people, we have celebrated the spring equinox for millennia before Christianity.

Lots of other religions also have festivals around this time.

With that in mind, it’s good to think that all people, Christian or not, are entitled to having a celebration around this time of year together.

So have a happy few days in the nicer weather, whatever you believe and however you believe it.

It is a time of new beginnings. And with that in mind, I’m getting to work on next year’s Holy Thursday foot crimes.

Easter presents a real danger of a chocolate overdose

Comedians on tour… from west Belfast to far-flung Bangor

I’ve started running a little monthly comedy club from now until the summer in the Courthouse in Bangor.

For whatever reason, Bangor has proven itself to be, via ticket sales, a hotbed of Ciaran Bartlett comedy fans and associated activities. In short, Bangor loves me and I love Bangor. I mean, will it ever replace the Wild West in my heart or as my home?

Never! But good times. Anyway, the whole format of these shows is that I MC the evening and the audience don’t know who the support or headline acts are and we have booked some absolute whoppers, and I mean that in the positive way people from here mean it.

Last week was the first one and it was brilliant. We had Dave Elliott and Mark McCarney and I headlined as a wee treat to kick us off. We sold out so quick that we had to put two shows on the same night, and we will probably have to do that again for this month — keep an eye out for our hen’s-teeth tickets for that, for the show on April 29.

At another sold-out gig (yes, I am that guy) the other night in Pug Ugly’s in Belfast, a fan came up for some photos at the end. He had a few pints in him, judging by his general lean, slurred speech, amazing breath, and wonderful candour.

He said to me: “Here mate where are you the mara night? We are going to the Glenowen for comedy, any chance you’re on in there mate?”

I said: “Sorry mate, I’m not but you’ll have a good time, it’s a great club in the Glenowen.”

He said: “Where are you tomorrow night then?”

At the risk of being stalked I said: “Bangor, mate.”

He was gobsmacked. He literally took a step backwards but remained clutching my arm and said without a shred of irony but with a tonne of wonder in his voice: “Bangor? Jeez. You comedians…you travel the world like, don’t ye?”

Sensational. I told that story to both shows in Bangor and he got applauded both times.