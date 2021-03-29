Echoes of Irish history as Scottish independence faces being derailed by bitter personal conflict

The SNP's split mirrors Parnell's travails in 1890s, writes John Downing

Divided: former colleagues Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond together on the campaign trail in 2015. Now the pair are locked in a deeply antagonistic row

Sometimes the tide of history turns on the fate of one individual and that person's tangled personal relations. Nicola Sturgeon's future, and that of Scotland's independence, is still in the balance. We will know an awful lot more in little over five weeks' time - when the people of Scotland vote in elections for their devolved parliament in Edinburgh on Thursday, May 6. The outcome of that vote - and to a lesser extent a similar vote in Wales - will have huge implications for Ireland, north and south, where the future of partition is being debated.

There are also curious historic echoes between the story of bitter conflict between Sturgeon and her predecessor, Alex Salmond, and the case of Charles Stewart Parnell's personal life, and the damage it did to the Irish Home Rule cause in the 1890s.

Over the weekend Salmond launched a new party, Alba, the shared Gaelic name for Scotland. This fledgling party, despite his own protestations, will rival the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the election on May 6.

Last week former UK prime minister John Major wrote very trenchantly about the winds of constitutional change blowing across the islands of Ireland and Britain. In his usual no-nonsense writing style, he noted Brexit had put focus on the very existence of the United Kingdom.

Major said that even in Wales support for independence has grown, while in Ireland a growing debate about ending partition raises the prospect of a border poll. But he also noted that Scotland carries the biggest and most immediate threat.

The 2014 Scottish independence referendum was defeated by 55pc to 45pc. A key argument was that Scotland was better inside the UK which was part of the EU. Then two years later an English-dominated vote "yanked Scotland out of the European Union" against its voters' wishes.

Major did not say that in 2014 strong signals were sent to Scotland about huge impediments to it joining the EU as a separate entity. This was in part driven by fears in Madrid that such a move would encourage separatists in Catalonia and the Basque country. Nor did he say that nowadays Brussels' messages to Edinburgh are quite the opposite and an independent Scotland would be welcomed into the fold as an embarrassment to London.

Of course, Major's piece in the Financial Times was a case to preserve the UK intact. "There is now a genuine danger that the separatist ambitions of Scottish nationalism and tepid unionism in England may break up a union which has served the UK well for over 300 years," Major wrote.

He trenchantly added that if Scotland wants another independence referendum it would be very unwise of London to deny it, in line with its strict legal rights.

Current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose party is likely to have a good day on May 6 in local council elections across England, has argued that such a referendum must wait the completion of another generation.

Johnson cites the parallel of votes on UK EU membership, held first in 1975, and not again until 2016. Major argues that Brexit changes everything, adding that it would be unwise and unfeasible to try to force Scotland to remain in the UK against the will of the Scottish people.

There is a certain echo there of the words of Charles Stewart Parnell in Cork way back in January 1885. "No man has the right to fix the boundary to the march of a nation," the 'uncrowned King of Ireland' famously said. That was before the official news in 1890 of his affair with Katharine O'Shea, the wife of a parliamentary colleague, which bitterly split the Home Rule movement and put the entire cause back by a generation when political and revolutionary events intervened.

Proponents of Scottish independence will hope the echoes of Parnell have no bearing on the forthcoming Edinburgh parliament elections via this deeply antagonistic row between Sturgeon and Salmond. The SNP, which Salmond brought to new heights through the 1990s and into this century, is now at war with its old leader.

Salmond led the SNP until 2014 and for a long period Sturgeon, who successfully took over the leadership mantle, was a protégé of his. The rift between the two comes from a Scottish government investigation into Salmond following sexual harassment allegations by civil servants.

In 2019 the Scottish government was forced to concede serious flaws in its inquiries rendering it unfair. In March 2020, a jury found Scotland's former first minister not guilty on 12 of the sexual assault charges facing him, while another was found "not proven".

His move to start his new party has predictably triggered a bitter war between nationalists as the SNP poured vitriol on its former leader.

Ironically, two SNP members in the London parliament have jumped ship to join Salmond. This prompted him to quip that soon Scotland would need no representatives in Westminster.

Salmond seeks to downplay his move by saying Alba will not go head-to-head with the SNP in constituency contests. His party will instead contest the regional top-up list of MSPs under the system designed to boost minority parties' participation in the Edinburgh parliament.

One independent observer, Professor John Curtice of Strathclyde University, has suggested that Alba could, at best, pick up six seats this way. But that could deprive the SNP of an overall majority, which in turn would raise doubts about another independence vote.

Old history could be re-run.