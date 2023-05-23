Election failures have affected my mental health and unionism suffers from similar symptoms to me

For most of my life, I have suffered with poor mental health, as I know many others have.

My symptoms are not unique, indeed, speaking with others, they are quite common.

One of the biggest challenges I have had to deal with, inside my head, is the over-powering self-hatred and belief that I am useless, worthless and incapable of doing anything of value.

Over my life it has led me to the point of self-destruction many times, impacting on others in a way that only reinforces the initial belief of my worthlessness.

So, it is obvious that someone with these symptoms should never enter an arena where belief in yourself, your worth and ability are the central pillars.

Someone like me would be mad to get into politics.

Last week, I completed my seventh stint as a candidate in the last 13 years. The failure to be elected in previous campaigns, along with other issues at the time, created a collapse of my mental health 10 years ago that almost cost me everything.

But I did it again.

This is not an essay to create pity or garner sympathy, these things make the self-hatred stronger, “look at how pathetic you are, you are worthless”.

I am writing this because, over recent weeks I have been speaking with people on doors once again, this time with a backdrop where my personal mental health is in a more managed place — probably the best it has ever been and where the political environment has never felt so black.

It has allowed me to evaluate what I see in myself with what I see, and to be honest what I have always seen without recognising, on unionist doors.

Unionism suffers from similar symptoms to me. We see no value in what we have, we listen to the voices that tell us we have nothing to offer, we believe we cannot do anything of value and that we will always fail. We hate ourselves more than any other has ever hated us. We look for failures and ignore any success.

Twenty-five years ago was the first time I ever voted. I had no interest in politics but believed something that would stop the bombing and shooting had to be worth voting for.

It would be another 10 years before I would show any interest in politics again. However, that decision in 1998 should be held up as one of the best things I have ever done. Northern Ireland was given a chance for peace, constitutional matters were addressed without the ability to challenge, and the Republic of Ireland removed any claim of ownership of the six counties and its people.

From a Northern Irish unionist perspective, this was the holy grail.

But, instead of building a strong, successful, welcoming Northern Ireland, the kind of Northern Ireland nobody would ever want to vote to leave, we listened to the dark voices in our heads — we had failed, we were proving how useless we are.

This created a 25-year cycle of anger, despair and self-hatred that has taken unionism to the brink of self-destruction. It has allowed others to manipulate this weakness to the point where we can no longer see any hope for tomorrow.

In surviving my personal battle with my own brain, I have developed a number of coping mechanisms, many of which I use on a daily basis.

I look at every good thing in my life, consider that there must be some good in me to be able to have these things. I accept and own my genuine failures, without blame or excuse but recognise that each failure is a teacher, and I am better because of the lesson learned.

I recognise and celebrate my successes. No matter how small they seem to be I acknowledge that, and even though I am flawed, I can be good and do good. These thoughts and fears do not decide my path — I do.

Unionism faces the same challenges, with the spiral tightening every day, as we allow our self-hatred to grow, lashing out blindly without thought or plan.

We have a beautiful country, with amazing people and opportunity to lead the world in so many ways.

We cannot allow Winston Churchill’s “black dog” to blind us to the opportunities we have and successes we have achieved, we can lift ourselves out of this darkness and recognise that the enemy we have been fighting for the last 25 years has been the one within ourselves.

I know that this will be ridiculed and berated by many, that’s both my inherent self-loathing and my recognition of how others respond to any challenger speaking. But I believe that those who have walked a similar path will recognise in themselves what I have described and hope that some may see the similarities in the comparisons I have drawn.

I hope it creates a conversation on the psyche of political unionism in Northern Ireland and how we can break the ever-decreasing circles.

We have so much potential, we just need to stop listening to those voices, within ourselves, that have given up on us.

​Bill Manwaring was an Ulster Unionist council candidate in Belfast’s Lisnasharragh area in last week’s council election, receiving 820 first-preference votes