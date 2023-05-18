Ellen Coyne: The Irish Times hoax was not about AI or the lure of liberal views – it was about the arguments worth having
Sometimes I feel like humans are so mystified by artificial intelligence that we might deserve to be overthrown by computers. Over the last week, we’ve all been captivated by the story of The Irish Times hoax, which has wrongly become a cautionary tale about the stealth and capabilities of AI. It prompted breathless discussions about the imminent obscurity of human journalists, with all their foibles and fallibilities, and the upcoming supreme reign of automated reporters.