Europe on a knife-edge… Just as mortal threat of Covid recedes, Russian madman Putin raises spectre of nuclear war

Natali Sevriukova can hardly believe her eyes after a Russian rocket attack on her house in Kyiv. Credit: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Trying to follow news of what Nato has described as Europe’s “darkest hour since the Second World War” while in the middle of a blackout was the most frustrating of surreal experiences.

It was like a sign from above, but I still blew a fuse with NIE until I remembered that shivering in the gloom is inconsequential compared to what the people of Ukraine are having to endure as Russia invades.

Without the TV, and lacking the savvy to find live bulletins on my mobile, I switched on the radio to keep up to date.

Being restricted to the spoken word made me think what it must have been like for people of my parents’ generation.

They only had the wireless to tune into at the outbreak of hostilities in Europe in 1939.

Hearing politicians and diplomats using a phrase like “world war” was a frightening and sobering jolt to my modern-day sensibilities. It was the first time I could remember people flagging up the possibility of a global conflict.

Like thousands of other people over the last few days, I’ve had a knot of fear in my stomach that I’ve rarely felt before, even during the Troubles.

Imagining in the darkness the images of what was going on in Ukraine was bad enough, but seeing them for real after NIE finally got its act together to restore my power some hours later was much, much worse.

No matter how hungry and cold I was, there’s no doubt that millions of Ukrainians would gladly have swapped places with me as the tyrannical and maniacal Vladimir Putin unleashed his murderous assault.

Seeing him sitting back in a chair and sneeringly spitting out threats to anyone who gets in his way over Ukraine was a terrifying confirmation that nuclear war was on his mind.

His claim that he wants to rid Ukraine of Nazis would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

Not so long ago, some naive commentators and head-in-the sand world leaders actually believed Putin’s nonsense.

He claimed amassing 190,000 troops around Ukraine’s borders was a training exercise and that he had no intention of invading.

Wiser counsel in the west had accurately predicted what Putin would do, but their governments still did nothing tangible to stop his advance. The question is, what could they have done before or after his push?

Putin would have been expecting and preparing for the sanctions that Boris and Biden announced against him.

Russians, their banks and the country’s oligarchs, along with Putin, must have been cocksure that Nato would not hit back militarily, knowing that to do so could trigger a global war.

But that doesn’t assuage the fears that one misstep could spark the sort of conflict that could shake the world to its core.

If Putin does, as seems likely, bring Ukraine to its knees, who or what will stop him pressing into the Balkan states such as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia? All to realise his dream of reuniting the USSR that was dismantled in 1991.

Back here in Northern Ireland, the war in Ukraine has put issues like the sea border, the protocol and the DUP leadership question into perspective.

But not so the crisis in the health service. Reports from the almost overwhelmed Antrim Area Hospital that 62 people were waiting for a hospital bed underlined the mess that we’re still facing.

The fact that over 100 patients at the hospital had Covid-19 was a grim reminder that the virus hasn’t gone away despite the relaxations of restrictions.

At the height of the pandemic, I didn’t know anyone with Covid, but recently, close friends and family members have all been infected. None have been seriously impacted.

Even though the infection rate remains high, it’s safe to say that most people were breathing a sigh of relief that one of the most alarming periods in modern history was possibly inching towards a conclusion. But then Putin came along to ratchet up tensions all over again.

Fond farewell to Sam, yer very special man

Glowing tributes have been quite rightly paid to the ever-smiling Sammy Mackie, who died last week at the age of 82. But there was more to Sammy than his hilarious ‘I’m Yer Man’ persona, which he created for the 1982 World Cup Finals in Spain. For Sammy was also a hugely gifted actor. He and I got together in the mid-80s to form the Personality Players, a troupe of media people who revived plays such as The Quare Gunk and Silver Wedding, with the proceeds aiding local charities. My old UTV colleague John Irvine, who’s now reporting for ITV News from the front line in Ukraine, was even persuaded to strut his stuff on stage along with the likes of Big T, the late Lynda Jayne, Kate Smith, John Daly and Fiona Kelly Holland, the voice behind housewife Annie Largy on Downtown Radio. After the Personality Players, Sammy and I were recruited by Theatre Ulster to tour Ireland with a revival of Joseph Tomelty’s marvellous play Is the Priest at Home? Roma and Colin Carnegie’s Centre Stage company also utilised Sammy’s talents in later years. My condolences go the family whom he adored as I bid a fond farewell not so much to Yer Man but rather to Sam the Man.

Drama of the drunks

The cancellation of the second half of Northern Ireland Opera’s production of the musical Into the Woods, because of unruly audience behaviour was an unwanted drama. I’m told the conduct of some of the theatre-goers at The Lyric was a drink-fuelled disgrace and the old adage that the show must go on had to be abandoned. One of my worst experiences as an actor was in Belfast during a play for a mainly schools audience. Some teens directed a barrage of filth at us on stage, while others, who had apparently been sniffing glue, threw up over the people in front of them. I had to suppress a laugh at the Group Theatre however, when a woman saw me moving in to embrace a younger cast member and said in a loud voice: “He’s going to kiss her, the dirty oul get.”

Soaring Eagles

A sad passing last week was that of Gary Brooker, the singer of Procol Harum’s most famous song A Whiter Shade of Pale. I saw them on holiday in Toronto in July 1972, but their support act The Eagles totally upstaged them. The next day, the gig was quickly forgotten as news reached us from home about Bloody Friday.