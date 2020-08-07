Executive cannot call closing time on so many Northern Ireland pubs

The Eat Out scheme is aimed at getting people out to those pubs and restaurants that have reopened again. But what support is there for those pubs that need to stay closed because they only serve drink?

This week 'wet' pubs and bars across Northern Ireland continued their preparations to open on Monday August 10.

Then on Thursday, somewhat unexpectedly, the Northern Ireland Executive dealt the industry a hammer blow.

After thousands of pounds were spent on bringing pubs up to code, ordering stock, publicans were then told they could not open until September 1 at the earliest.

While the Executive must do what is right to protect public health surely they could have done better than three days notice.

Pubs have now been left to contact staff about shifts, cancel orders and face another month with no income.

And that's before getting into the supposed difference of getting a meal decreasing a patron's chance of catching Covid-19.

It must be particularly frustrating for owners of 'wet' pubs to see a similar establishment on the same street allowed to open because they sell burgers and chips or pizzas.

On Thursday Hospitality Ulster's Colin Neil warned that "thousands of jobs are at risk" due to the decision to delay reopening.

Gerard Keenan, who runs Dan's Bar on Belfast's Springfield Road said he believed the industry had been "ruined" by Covid-19.

"We're devastated by this decision today," he said.

I can well believe it.

Until the decision was taken by the Irish Government to postpone the reopening of its 'wet pubs', also planned for August 10, the mood music from the Executive seemed positive.

Pubs were widely advertising reopening night events on their social media.

However a justified concern over the rise of the 'R' number, a desire to get schools reopened and continued alignment with the Republic of Ireland has put the celebrations on hold.

The Executive's decision to want to follow the same trajectory as the Republic on pubs is understandable.

If the Executive had gone ahead with Monday's reopening while the Republic's pubs remained closed it would have led to farcial situation in border areas like Derry and Donegal and Newry and Dundalk.

We could have seen large groups planning nights out across the border, not an ideal situation in this current pandemic.

Pub owners in the Republic of Ireland would rightly have been furious.

However, while the decision may be understandable Northern Ireland's pub industry cannot be left desperately scraping to survive until September.

The onus is now on the Executive to step in and provide a relief package to help our hospitality industry survive until reopening.

While a new indicative date of September 1 has been set there is no guarantee pubs will open on that date.

With 43 new cases of Covid-19 announced on Thursday it was a timely reminder that the virus is far from gone.

We still have 11 active clusters of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and unless cases and the R number falls again there is little prospect of bars reopening anytime soon.

It will not have failed to escape Executive notice that 28 pubs and bars were involved in the Covid-19 cluster that led to a localised lockdown in Aberdeen.

We don't want a similar situation here.

The Executive must now give the industry the support they need to keep our pubs and bars alive before reopening, whenever that may be.