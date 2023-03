Mairia Cahill buried her grandmother last week, but was disgusted by the political circus at another Belfast funeral

Last week we buried my Granny Nora. She was a constant in my life; much loved, and will be deeply missed. She was a lovely woman, born in Cork in 1928 and later moved to Belfast, though she never forgot her roots. Although not tall in stature, barely reaching 5ft, she was a giant of a woman.