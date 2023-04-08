University student Dermot Hamill writes on being part of the first generation to reap the benefits of peace

The Good Friday Belfast Agreement, is seen by many on this island as an unofficial constitution, while some see it as simply a peace agreement. For me, the Good Friday Agreement is just part of life. I was born in 2004, back when Oasis were still a thing and people thought Ireland actually could qualify for a World Cup.

But as I sit in my small bedroom in Queen’s accommodation, I think about everything that had to happen to get me to where I am. I’ve grown up in a Northern Ireland without violence, one without the sounds of bullets and bombs. It’s a result of the Good Friday Agreement that such a life is possible.

As a politics student I may have particularly strong but equally boring opinions about our political structures, but my opinion has always been that without the Agreement being facilitated none of those opinions would be credible. The worry of being taken out in a bomb attack or being shot isn’t something I know, a stark contrast to the generations that have come before me. An imperfect peace perhaps but one that has provided my generation and the generations to come, a future.

It’s easy to look at the failings of Stormont as an indictment of the peace process, a perpetually collapsing government, vital legislation delayed and ultimately denied. Relying on Westminster Tory Governments to deliver for a place they simply do not understand. Letting that overshadow the Agreement is an easy thing to do, there’s no doubt, Stormont has failed the people of Northern Ireland with each of the five major parties having a share of the blame.

But as a whole, the Agreement has not failed us. Its principles have kept the six-county ship afloat, the principles of co-operation, consociationalism and having a shared future. An imperfect peace that has made sure that politics in this province have at least some semblance of stability.

However, I have grown up in a Northern Ireland that is still divided, one that has still maintained plenty of the barriers felt by my parents. An education system divided upon class and religion and apparently upon ability. Cultural celebrations still remain political.

As an Irish speaker I know better than most the effects of politicisation. Bilingual signage is still being attacked, access to learning the language, while better than ever, is still restricted, particularly outside of our urban centres.

The legacy of the Troubles still hangs over our society, paramilitary murals cover the gable walls of Belfast while the material conditions of those of us here get no better. Our highly talented graduates flee that shadow, underinvestment as a result of poor governance and a lack of sustainability.

A sectarian system that serves no one other than politicians that seek to profiteer off of community tension and division, a system that drives out business and with it, our young people. For a long time those stories about the brain drain where simply a news item that we’d hear on the television after that day’s story about how exactly Stormont was collapsing at that particular instant, but for me that brain drain is now a reality, my friends discuss emigrating; however, realising that you can’t get good Guinness in London is a good deterrent.

It’s easy to look at these six counties with disdain and disappointment, to see the legacy of 30 years of conflict, it’s easy to look at Europe or Britain or America and simply run.

But when you really look closer, when you compare the Northern Ireland of today to the days of a Protestant State and a Protestant Parliament or the days of ‘Never, Never, Never’, you realise that we have it pretty good. I’m part of the first generation to reap the benefits of peace, “armoured cars and tanks and guns,” aren’t part of my life. Collapsing institutions may be part of it, but so is everything good that we have.

A generation of youth that at least tries to integrate, a more diverse Northern Ireland, both culturally and politically. A willingness to change, to improve, and a genuine want from all of our communities to make this little place work.

The little bit of pride as my unionist friends text me questions about Irish grammar, the shared realisations about religion, politics, sport and culture that we’re actually not that different after all. We all think Northern Tayto is better than Free Stayto, both my unionist and nationalist friends alike paying extortionate money for a pint in Belfast city centre, a rant for a different day perhaps, both sides of my friend group recognising that without a really long document signed 25 years ago we may not be friends. Both growing up with that legacy of the Troubles and both wanting to shake off that shadow.

The Good Friday Belfast Agreement may be the constitution of this state, it may simply be a peace agreement, it may be the closest thing we have to a cross-community Solemn Ulster Covenant.

For me, the Good Friday Agreement has always been there, because peace has been there, because a future has been there.

By agreeing to that document, Northern Ireland gave me a chance, it was a promise of a better time, it may be an imperfect peace but it’s peace. It’s the fact that at any given time in a debating chamber I can quote Ian Paisley or Edward Carson in the same speech I may quote Parnell or Hume.

It’s the promise of discourse, the promise of peace and the promise of a future. And if nothing else it means that every time there’s an Assembly recall, I’ve an excuse to get the Glider to Stormont and take nice photos for my Instagram.