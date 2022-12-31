From the £600 energy payment, to the retreat of the Russian bear… just some of the reasons to be cheerful as we enter 2023
Daithi McKay
The war on Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis, the threat of longer term stagflation, the climate and nature emergency, less money for public services, more workers forced to strike for fairer pay – as we leave 2022 there is a lot of doom and gloom and dark clouds on the horizon. However there always remains much to be positive about. So what are some of the reasons to be cheerful as we enter the new year?