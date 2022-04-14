Gay dating apps are awash with blank profiles – more must be done to protect users who may be at risk

The regulation of dating apps would help mitigate against some of the dangers of meeting strangers online. Photo: Stock image

Don’t talk to strangers. It’s a basic message we are taught from an early age. And yet many of us do talk to strangers – on a daily basis. In fact, it’s commonplace, given the proliferation of dating apps and even online selling sites .

From an LGBTQ+ perspective, a lot of people know very little about the world of gay dating apps. Many don’t want to. Those who do know about them often don’t feel comfortable discussing that aspect of their lives. This is understandable. One’s love life is private.

But in light of the murders in Sligo of two men, who it is believed met their killer online, it’s time to discuss this complicated area.

The truth is the gay online ‘dating’ scene is often a very secretive one, and even more so the farther you venture from a city where being openly gay is more accepted. I put ‘dating’ in single quotes because very often it’s about casual hook-ups, not dating.

I’m not here to lecture on the morals of that. I would guess there are few gay men, or straight men for that matter, who haven’t had a casual hook-up of some kind.

But the horrific events in Sligo have raised serious safety questions about this clandestine world and around online dating in general.

In the 1980s, when Aids plagued the gay community, safety often took a back seat while quick trysts were arranged in odd locations by closeted men living in shame.

While the sands of time have brought real progress for the LGBTQ+ community, the shame of being gay hasn’t gone away for an extensive portion of the population. Homophobia evidently hasn’t gone away either.

Outside of a big city, in a town or rural area, a quick browse of Grindr – the most popular gay dating app – tells its own story.

Amid the smattering of faces, blank profiles pervade. If they’re not blank, it will be a torso shot or a screenshot of some witticism or meme. Sometimes they may just be fake profiles, also known as a “catfish”.

Very often, people with faceless profiles will instigate conversation but will not identify themselves.

There’s a multitude of reasons why people may not show their faces. Most often the men are not out as gay. Sometimes they may just be very private. Some will be dipping their toe in the water of this world for the first time.

But what if there are more sinister motives? What if the person not showing their face is doing so to prevent themselves being caught in the event that they commit a crime?

The killings in Sligo of two innocent men loved by their community have shone a light on this darker aspect of meeting people online.

As has been touched on, it’s not just closeted men who meet strangers online. It’s very often openly gay men.

It must be remembered that homosexuality was only fully decriminalised here in the early 1990s, and so cruising spots were often the go-to for a natural release in unnatural times.

This meant strangers taking risks with other strangers. This happens in the gay community, and with the proliferation of Tinder and other apps aimed at heterosexuals, it is commonplace.

But in terms of gay online dating, a culture of shame that is entrenched in the closeted gay scene – an unfortunate by-product of an old Ireland – jeopardises the safety of all gay men.

The full details of the horrific crimes in Sligo have yet to emerge. However, it has been reported that the two victims met their killer online, and the pertinent point here is that people do meet strangers online for a multitude of reasons, but there are real perils posed by this activity.

How do we protect against these dangers?

One is with education and awareness campaigns through gay health clinics or LGBTQ+ groups.

Follow advice from authorities - if you are meeting in real life a person you have only previously engaged with online, get a face picture first.

In fact, agree to swap multiple face pictures to help establish that the person you are dealing with is real.

A video chat is another option before meeting. That way you’ll suss out the motives of the person you’re talking to.

Another recommendation from authorities is that you meet the person in a public setting first, in a place where you can be seen.

Further sensible advice is letting someone else – a friend or relative – know where you’re going if you’re deciding to meet a stranger you have only spoken with online.

For many, the above advice will still not be followed.

That’s why a second measure of improving regulation of such dating apps and sites should be looked at.

If, for example, accounts are linked to addresses and passport photos – both of which most online gambling companies demand from users – there will be better traceability.

It means people with violent intent will be less likely to prey on vulnerable men, or women for that matter.

Being proactive as a user of such apps in identifying the person you’re meeting and introducing legislation to better protect dating app users is the way to go.

Many will still talk to strangers, but with education, deterrence and traceability measures, fewer lives will be put at risk.