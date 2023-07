GB News' Charlie Lawson and Doug Beattie are interrupted by a reveller who "effin' loves it", leading Dame Arlene Foster to apologise for language "slipping into the vernacular".

Opening with the scenes outside an Orange hall in Belfast, we’re greeted with the sight of an Orangeman filling his face with a breakfast bap on the Donegall Road as reporter Dougie Beattie and presenter Dame Arlene Foster struggle through a slight time delay and manage to talk over each other.