‘Gerry Adams for President’ is hard to beat as a poster, unless his party fears him winning
Fionnán SheahanIndependent.ie
The wrong signatory of the Good Friday Agreement keeps being asked if he’ll run for president. Bertie Ahern continues to toy with the public as to his intentions. But he is from a party whose days of dominating the race for Áras an Uachtaráin are past. Once the 25th anniversary applause fades, it’s questionable if the Fianna Fáil leadership will want to be associated with him.