Gerry Adams was never one for apologising, so he is unlikely to say sorry for bad-taste video

If you did not catch Gerry Adams’s asinine Christmas video on social media, you’re as well off to leave it so. In this one, Gerry Never-in-the-IRA lands at a door and sings his version of a well-worn carol with the chorus line “Tiochfaidh ar la… la, la la.”

Of course the line harks back to that mantra – “Our day will come!” – often bawled out in court in the dark days by some no-warning IRA bomber going to jail for 40 years.

In the video, the young chap who answers the door to him later reiterates Adams’s own sinister line, dating from 1995, when he publicly said of the IRA: “They haven’t gone away you know.”

A classy piece of work for the thousands of families still missing loved ones murdered in 30 years of what we euphemistically call “the Troubles”.

And a real gee-up for the hundreds of people still suffering pain and incapacity from being maimed in various forays by “our brave IRA freedom fighters” who Gerry allegedly never joined – but never failed to publicly support.

Adams does not do regret, but in the most unlikely event that he ever does, then regret for the loss of the 1,771 people killed by the IRA over the years 1969 to 1999 would not be a bad place to start. He could also look at what the late great Seamus Mallon had to say about the lost opportunity of the Sunningdale power-sharing agreement back in 1975.

It is often remembered that this effort was undone by the British government’s failure to confront loyalist strikers and their civil disobedience. But never forget that Mallon and John Hume always pointed out that the unrelenting spate of IRA violence in that period equally spurred its downfall.

Well in excess of 1,000 lives could have been spared had Sunningdale succeeded and violence abated.

Mr Adams arrived at Stormont in 1998 to play the role of would-be man of peace. Surely, few people epitomise Mallon’s phrase of “Sunningdale for slow learners”. The Good Friday Agreement largely mimicked the 1975 deal.

We could be here for a while listing out myriad reasons why Adams should make very many apologies should make very many apologies for IRA actions/atrocities. The scattered family of the widowed mother-of-10 Jean McConville, the sisters of Robert McCartney, the parents of Paul Quinn, the surviving children of Austin Stack and many others are much higher on our apology list.

The strange reason the apology question arises at all is that Sinn Fein TD Eoin O Broin has said Adams should apologise for the video. Granted, the call made on WLR radio was qualified by saying Adams did not mean to give offence but, if offence was caused, there should be an apology.

The Dublin Mid-West TD is from the cerebral and post-Troubles wing of Sinn Fein, and also a very talented Dail performer. His statement does him some credit, especially when you note how it will be looked upon by more die-hard Sinn Fein elements.

The Sinn Fein TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Matt Carthy, notably took a very definite view of the issue. “I don’t think Gerry Adams has anything to apologise for,” he told RTE’s Claire Byrne.

Adams does not do apologies and he is unlikely to start now.