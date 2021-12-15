Government’s shameful amnesty can’t wipe out the past

'The court’s decision is a landmark one — especially in full sight of the efforts of this duplicitous Tory Government to wipe out with an amnesty the wrongdoings of both security forces and paramilitaries alike.' Photo: Creatas

The late and great human rights activist and lawyer Kevin Boyle, along with Professor Tom Hadden and Paddy Hillyard, in their must-read textbook, Law and State: The Case of Northern Ireland (1975), wrote “the legal system by its very constitution is committed to the protection of the existing state” and that “when the state is threatened, the legal system will be used on behalf of the state by those in power in whatever way seems to them to most likely to restore stability”.