Graceless, out of date and depressing… another low for a charmless Tory

It has been said that youth is wasted on the wrong people. Last week, Labour won one of three by-elections, with 25-year-old Keir Mather becoming the youngest member of the House of Commons.

Conservative expenses fan Johnny Mercer gave an interview to Sky News after the ever-gracious Tories lost the seat and compared Mather to a member of The Inbetweeners. As a comedian, I take umbrage with the statement.

Firstly, Mercer, if you’re reading this, your point of popular culture reference is about 10 years out of date. Can you remember back that long? It was before your expenses scandals and support of WhatsApp grandmaster Boris Johnson. Before your career-making role in seeking to end the legal pursuit of armed forces members for crimes perpetrated while on active service in countries like Iraq and even here in Northern Ireland. Tut, tut, tut.

It was back when you too were full of youth, being elected when you were only in your mid-30s. That’s when The Inbetweeners would have been a good reference. Remember back then there was another popular comedy about expense-claiming, incompetent, shifty politicians? It was called The Thick of It.

Read more Stuck-up social media moralisers should keep their boring opinions to themselves

You’re about as out of date and lacklustre as the sandwiches your colleagues handed out to staffers at those illegal parties during lockdown. That’s the first point.

The second point is, if you are going to slag off Keir Mather and use out-of-date comedy shows as your reference, at least start by saying he looks like Niles Crane in the early years of Frasier. Then say he looks like Hugh Dennis’ soul on early Mock The Week or Outnumbered.

Then you could say he’s following Keir Starmer around like Gareth Keenan follows David Brent around on The Office. Only after all these better jokes have been made can you use your awful Inbetweeners reference.

My third point is, if you are going to give an interview about the Tories losing two out of three by-elections, losing two safe seats and holding a third by the skin of their teeth (just 495 votes) in Uxbridge, at least try to show some humility.

Keir Mather and Sir Keir Starmer

I know that as a guy who still has the confidence to back Tory scoundrel after Tory scoundrel, you’ve probably lost that loving feeling when it comes to presenting yourself as a man of the people instead of another Tory stooge. But please, for the sake of your own chances at the next election, can you at least try to behave like an adult with some experience and competence instead of playing up to this ‘hear, hear’ Tory public schoolboy image which is surely going to spell the demise of your party?

Fourthly, what is the problem with a 25-year-old making a stand and winning an election? Are you afraid of one young Labour MP? Not a good look for the stalwart party of democratic maintenance and fiscal fortitude. Surely having a few younger people around will help you all find more ways to screw the youth of tomorrow into the ground like the tent-pegs you bring with you on three-week long camping trips to France.

I have very little time for Starmer’s party to be fair, but they are surely the lesser of two evils at this point. That said, Starmer looks like the sort of man that would apologise when he hands you a cup of tea. A human wet-wipe.

Starmer seems to have about as much spine as the old wax figure of one of the three wise men we used to have in our nativity crib at home. One of the wise kings had been half-melted very slowly every year by a fairy light so that the last time I saw him, he was standing there awaiting the birth of Jesus but looking like he was happy with Labour gains in traditional Tory areas and wondering how he was going to sort out the NHS.

Youth might well be wasted on the wrong people. There is something so depressing about seeing someone in their 20s want to be like Keir Starmer. It’s like watching your mate who is good at football get bogged down in add-maths and triple-award science. It’s like finding out that person everyone loved at school is joining the clergy.

So, for Keir Mather, congratulations, don’t spend it all in one shop, and if you do, please spend your own money and not the taxpayers’ coin.

To Keir Starmer, do dry up and try to find the backbone to help you stand upright in time for Christmas or the next election, whichever comes first.

For Johnny Mercer, there is nothing more distressing than the sight of a dying animal thrashing and trying to stay alive. Nothing is more depressing than seeing someone with a toxic spirit trying to pull someone else down. You thrashed in an attempt to stay relevant. You tried to pull down a colleague 16 years your junior before he’s even started the job. Grow up. And if you can’t grow up, don’t let the door hit you on the way out after the next election.

Sawers’ sambos are simply deli-cious

Sometimes people come to me asking about where is good to get a sandwich in Belfast. This must be what it felt like being a priest in the middle ages when people would approach them every week and ask how to get into heaven.

Last week, I appeared on the Q Radio Breakfast Show with Declan Wilson and Andrew Ryan. Permanent co-host Amy McGuckin was off on holiday, so I took the opportunity to slide into the studio and plug my SSE shows in November, which I’ve sort of just plugged here… again.

After an hour of craic and sweet, happy tunes in the studio, I went round the corner with Chloe and Our Kev. We went into Sawers for the first time in a while. Sawers is one of Belfast’s oldest shops, established in 1897. It became a regular go-to for us when things reopened after the pandemic, but we hadn’t been for a while and it was nothing short of sensational.

They sell all manner of gourmet sauce, crisps, sandwiches, olives, arancini, oils, lemonades and sweets, to say nothing of the amazing bread and pasta and meat selections. Great coffee and service too, despite Kev’s brutal, pass-yourself banter. The guy serving us asked if we needed glasses (for our tins of juice) and Kev goes, “Nah mate, we aren’t going to read them”. Brutal, as I said, but Kev paid, and what a time.

So, treat yourself to a wee coffee and a big, massive sandwich next time you’re around that area, out the back of the big Boots in the city centre. Glory awaits.