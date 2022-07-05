Graeme McDowell is right. He should have stayed quiet if he wanted to avoid the headlines

Graeme McDowell is not the first sportsman to complain about a newspaper while in the same breath assuring everyone he never actually reads it. In this instance, it’s the Belfast Telegraph that has made him angry.

Today, we publish in full, his extraordinary interview at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor – an interview which begins with a question about our front page covering his press conference ahead of the first LIV Golf Tour event in London.

The story clearly annoyed him, though his claim that it was unfair is wrong.

It is particularly unfortunate that he has chosen to criticise a newspaper for its coverage of his association with Saudi Arabia, a country whose regime’s treatment of journalists and its involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has sunk whatever international reputation it had.

The Portrush man became, whether he wanted to or not, the spokesman for the under-fire Saudi-backed golf tour which has divided the sport. Where other bigger stars dodged questions uncomfortably, maybe even guiltily, McDowell, to be fair to him, met them head-on. Unfortunately, as he admitted himself on Monday, he should have kept quiet.

This is a Major winner, well-respected inside and outside the sport, a man with so much to be proud of. Yet, as jaws hit the floor, he said how proud he was to help Saudi Arabia ‘use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be’.

This is not ‘golf as a force for good’, this is golf as a means of sanitising the reputation of the oppressive Saudi regime. No wonder he regrets opening his mouth. If he had been a little more considered with his words, he would not have got the headlines that irked him. He has only himself to blame.

Golf is huge news in Northern Ireland and he is one of its best-known names. When McDowell says anything of note, media here will take notice. Rory McIlroy – such a big critic of the LIV Tour – was shown our front page by Sunday Independent journalist Paul Kimmage and asked what he thought of McDowell ‘torching himself’ at the press conference. His response was simple. ‘Sad.’

McDowell admitted his legacy has been tarnished and, perhaps understandably, feels aggrieved that he has been singled out over his involvement, especially when governments trip over themselves to do business with Saudi Arabia. He might have added that the biggest event in football, the World Cup will take place in Qatar, home to a similarly oppressive regime, in four months. Four years ago, Vladimir Putin hosted the World Cup in Russia, a tournament that will probably go down in history as the pinnacle of sportswashing.

Yet, in among the criticism of McDowell, the Belfast Telegraph has highlighted these double standards, and published an article as recently as Monday morning on that very issue. We have also given due prominence to McDowell’s own justifications and comments on LIV events.

As a newspaper, we report on issues of public interest and always strive to give both sides of the story. Like a ‘real’ newspaper should.