Queen Elizabeth II talks with Irish President Mary McAleese at Hillsborough Castle, 2005, the first time that the Queen has held a meeting with the Irish President on the island of Ireland

Michael D Higgins has been the President for just over a decade now and has very much made the post his own. His sense of social justice and eloquence of phrase is as refreshing as some of the upheavals of old social norms that have coincided with his term in office.