Guest list of Queen’s funeral requires some delicate diplomacy
Sean O'Grady© Independent.co.uk
The Queen broke many records in her long life and reign, and her funeral seems set to be another unprecedented event. Perhaps strangely, this is the first funeral to be held at Westminster Abbey since George II’s in 1760. Most royal funerals since have been small, simple family services at Windsor — those of George VI in 1952 and the Duke of Windsor, the former Edward VIII, in 1972. The other exception is Richard III, interred at Leicester Cathedral in 2015.