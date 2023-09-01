Hiring a cleaner feels like the ultimate in middle-class privilege — is that why none of my friends want to talk about it?
If there’s one thing that will prompt me to clean my house — and literally, it’s THE one thing that will prompt me to clean my house — it’s the prospect of visitors coming over. Otherwise, we’re talking Steptoe’s Yard levels of slattern behaviour. Dusting? Despise it. Ironing? No idea where the ironing board went in the last move. Clean out the bath? Meh, not if it means having to remove the four-dozen bath toys first. If I didn’t have a dishwasher, we’d probably have moved on to paper plates by now.