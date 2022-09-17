Historic, breath-taking, enlightening – what it is like to join the queue of those saying farewell to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Friday September 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The gallantry of the royal family's ceremonial procession, as the queen was brought from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, was breath-taking. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Of course I went to see Queen Elizabeth. It’s exactly the kind of crackers escapade you’d expect from me. When I half-suggested the idea to my son, who’s a history nut like me, he lit up. “Could we?” he asked in disbelief. Obama-like, I intoned: “Yes we can.”

Yes, we could be spontaneous and eccentric and rather than watch history on telly, be a part of it ourselves.

Within half an hour, I’d booked everything, breaking into a sweat as the cost mounted and telling myself that wouldn’t matter when I was boring future grandchildren with the great story.

So on a gloriously sunny Wednesday morning we were on The Mall for the procession of the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace.

As this was an anthropological research mission, I utilised this focus group of British royalists. Beside us, three generations of one family who had travelled from the English Midlands, had voted for Brexit and had no regrets.

Liz Truss lacked any credibility. Penny Mordaunt had aced her ceremonial role at the Privy Council. Harry clearly realised his decision to leave was a disaster, so he should pull the book. But since he and Andrew were the only two who’d actually fought in wars, it was a bit harsh to stop them wearing uniforms. Andrew’s Falklands service was his only redeeming feature.

The people gathered there didn’t care about the money. It was worth it. Every other person I met that day agreed – including a couple from Wales who said they cared about the government’s economic policies, but couldn’t care less about titles such as “Prince of Wales”.

All across England, in poorer places where people survive on food banks and infant mortality rates are the shame of a Western nation, there would be different opinions. But here, there was no sense of a country that one economist told me last week is about to go “tits up”. London is clean and the transport system easily handled the crowds. Dublin’s dirt and drug addicts is a shabby contrast.

At 2.22pm the crowd fell completely silent. Slowly the grim music of Felix Mendelssohn’s Funeral March, with a steady drumbeat, approached.

The mounted escort, uniforms, disciplined marching and the family perfectly in step behind the gun carriage – our hearts thumping along with the drums – was awe-inspiring, which is the point of it all.

We had no intention of joining the queue for the lying-in-state, put off by predictions of 30-hour waits.

Instead, we walked on to Westminster to admire the scene. But we checked the queue tracker and it was moving fast along the Thames. What the hell, let’s go.

We legged it to Southwark Bridge and at 5pm fell into a briskly moving line that took us on a magnificent route along the Thames, up past the South Bank, the London Eye and opposite the Houses of Parliament.

The weather was balmy and as the sun went down, the pink light cast a gorgeous hue over the famous scenery. Queue or no queue, it was a fabulous walk. And hats off to the extraordinary politeness and good manners of the British. We had no wristbands until Lambeth, so anyone could cut in. But they didn’t.

At pauses, people took turns sitting down on nearby benches and enjoying food from the stalls and cafes along the bank and easily rejoined their old spot, as we all knew who was in front and behind us.

Big Ben gleamed in the sun. The Houses of Parliament glowed.

Adorned with our numbered wristbands, we nearly ran over Lambeth Bridge. We reached the gardens of Westminster in just two hours.

Excellent. Sure we’d be out in a hour. Alas, there we came to a screeching halt.

It would be another four hours before we entered Westminster Hall. It was physically painful, but our queue friends were all good-humoured, as were the much-maligned police.

Finally, at 11.30pm we climbed the steps into Westminster Hall and caught our breaths.

The medieval hall is massive. The oak roof, the largest of its kind in Europe, survives from the 14th century.

In the middle, raised on the catafalque, surrounded by the guard, the coffin, mounted with the Royal Standard, the sceptre and ball and crown.

This is over a millennium of sovereignty, an awesome spectacle of power – not merely temporal but spiritual.

It was only here the religiosity of the monarchy hit me. Here is why they fought the Pope. Here is why, anointed with oil in a ritual going back to Solomon in the Bible, Queen Elizabeth believed her position was not just a mere title inherited, but a sacrament.

No wonder the prime ministers look like pipsqueaks-in-passing compared to all this.

As the British people haven’t witnessed this for three generations and will be confronted with it again when King Charles is crowned, surely there will be challenges?

The exemption from inheritance tax must start to rankle? The impact on London – huge chunks of the city shut down – must provoke a backlash?

So far, no.

The latest YouGov polls shows 63pc support the new king. Leaving Westminster at midnight, seeing the Union Jack flying luminous in the light at half-mast, I was glad I went. It’s too easy to look from afar and sneer. You cannot deal with a people you don’t understand.

Many British people take pride in their exceptional history, and who can blame them? They have tough years ahead. Self-inflicted, yes. But as we head into years of painful trade negotiations, a little less judgment and a little more respect might do us all some good.