I chair the association of RHI scheme participants who are so aggrieved about how they have been treated that they chose to do something about it and have taken the department to court

A huge amount of ink, internet chatter and tweets have been dedicated to RHI. For lawyers, journalists and most of all comedians, the actions of the Executive, the Assembly and the Departments of Finance, Economy and Agriculture, and RHI are a gift that keeps on giving.