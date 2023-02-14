Hope needed for those in NI awaiting an organ transplant

It would be unforgivable if opt-out once again became victim of our political disagreements, says former UUP MLA Jo-Anne Dobson, who first proposed system for NI in 2013

It has been extremely difficult for those of us from the kidney and wider organ donation family across Northern Ireland to see organ donation in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently.

The delay in implementing the opt-out bill, which is known as Dáithí ‘s Law, is a bitter blow to so many of us who have spent decades campaigning for positive change.

Opt-out encourages people to think and talk about becoming an organ donor, prompting discussions which can save lives. Disappointingly, these conversations are being drowned out by discussions around who is responsible, who should implement the bill, and where it should be implemented.

These questions are immaterial to the people across Northern Ireland who are undergoing dialysis and are waiting for a kidney transplant or any organ transplant.

They need to receive a message of hope from our politicians, and I urge them to deliver that message because time is not on their side.

Hope is a word which is often used by campaigners, transplant recipients and those waiting on a transplant to sum up what a move to an opt-out system means to them.

Sadly, over the last few weeks, that hope has been replaced by too much focus on politics and far too little emphasis on the people affected.

I remember in 2013 as a Stormont MLA I first launched a public consultation to bring in an opt-out system, holding the hands of a founder member of the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund, who, with tears in her eyes, told me that they had waited decades to see opt-out delivered.

A decade on and we are still waiting, with many of those who were part of this journey sadly no longer with us.

Last February, modernising our organ donation laws and bringing them into line with the rest of the country achieved an all too rare political unity, giving us a glimpse of the positivity a functioning Northern Ireland Assembly can deliver for everyone.

Three weeks ago, when the Department of Health went public with the current difficulties around passing the bill, I wrote to the secretary of state on behalf of people waiting so anxiously for a transplant.

I told him that his personal intervention to fully implement opt-out would help to give our local political parties a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when they do work together.

I also urged him to avoid the temptation of folding this bill into the current protracted political discussions, but rather to recognise that he had the power to deliver hope to Northern Ireland.

It would be unforgivable if adopting an opt-out system, which is rooted in transforming and saving lives through organ donation, once again become a victim of our political disagreements when just last year it became a shining example of political agreement.

As a mother, as a living kidney donor and as Kidney Care UK charity ambassador, I urge our politicians at all levels to use their influence and to do all within their power to implement this law.

​Jo-Anne Dobson, Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland ambassador