How a smile and a hug from my birthday boy will finally blow away those January blues

It's one of those throwaway questions you say at the start of a conversation. 'How are you doing?' and 99.9 percent of the time the answer will come back with a fairly positive, 'Fine, thanks'. No matter what's going on in your life, no matter how much you feel like curling up in a ball and crying or, alternatively, singing from the rooftops with glee, that nonchalant, somewhere in the middle answer is the one that falls most often from people's lips.