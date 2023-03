It was — finally — time to pull apart the Velcro fastening keeping me and the couch locked together in a weird co-dependency. For a brief moment, I even considered cancelling. I was happy enough to stick to my established Friday night routine of a half-bottle of wine and old reruns of Top of the Pops. In any case, the babysitter was booked. I was officially going to my first gig in 21 months.