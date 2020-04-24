How original Derry Girls would've grabbed Covid-19 by the collar

Producing PPE would have been no problem for the women of Londonderry's shirt factories - just as they answered the call during an earlier global crisis, by Richard Doherty

Watching a television news bulletin about the delayed shipment of Turkish-manufactured PPE for the National Health Service, I wondered what the situation might have been had one of our most famous industries still been operating in Northern Ireland.

Could the shirt factories of the province have turned to manufacturing PPE? If so, how quickly might they have done that? Would it have been a straightforward process?

The answers are all simple. To the first question: a resounding "yes". To the second: "very quickly". And to the third: another "yes".

Another TV report brought that home forcefully. A clip of manufacturing PPE in Northern Ireland showed the processes that were used in Derry's factories: the pattern-making; the cutting; the production-line stitching; the quality-control.

The only difference today with PPE is in the material, some of which has to be waterproof. Once sourced, however, there would have been no problem working with a different material.

Today, the huge shirt industry in Northern Ireland is a matter of history. It used to be a major employer here, especially in the city of Londonderry.

As the 19th century gave way to the 20th, the city was the centre of shirt-making not only in Ulster, but throughout the UK.

Derry-made shirts were exported to all corners of the Empire and one of the city's factories had even been mentioned by Karl Marx in Das Kapital.

That factory was Tillie and Henderson's, which stood at the end of the then Carlisle Bridge and which was the world's first shirt "manufactory".

It was William Tillie who introduced the production line system, ending the practice of farming out shirt-making to out-workers. In doing so, he created not only a factory, but a major industry.

The rapid expansion of that industry from the mid-19th century onwards resulted from several factors.

There was the huge growth of cities in Great Britain with the Industrial Revolution. In turn, that led to a need for clothing and, for some, clothes that were not basic and simple.

There was a fashion trend for cotton shirts faced with embroidered linen fronts. All in all, the prevailing social circumstances favoured the growth of shirt-making.

During the First World War, the shirt factories of Derry and Belfast turned their production to military needs, making uniform clothing, including shirts, for soldiers, sailors and airmen.

By 1926, when other industries in Derry were suffering and closing down, the city had almost 50 shirt factories.

Working in those factories were about 8,000 of the city's population of no more than 45,000 people.

Almost all were female, although some men did work in the industry, usually in the pattern-making and cutting departments and in management.

For decades, the shirt industry had provided more employment than the city's other main industries combined - shipbuilding and whiskey distilling included.

By the Second World War, the shirt industry was still thriving in Derry, but shipbuilding and distilling had ceased.

Once again, the shirt factories moved to supply clothing for the forces. Battle-dress suits were made as well as shirts were supplied to British personnel fighting in various theatres.

I had a reminder of this some years ago when leading a group on a tour of the Normandy battlefields.

At Arromanches, one of the group spotted a shop selling "genuine" Second World War uniforms and militaria. A diversion was called for. A Canadian, who was a former sailor, decided that he liked a British battle-dress tunic and asked me what I thought about it.

It was decked with wartime divisional markings, but the collar told me that it wouldn't have been worn by an ordinary soldier in Normandy.

I checked the inside to see if there was a manufacturer's label. There, almost proudly, were the words "Richardson's, Londonderry". It remained on the display rack.

Among the shirts to come out of the local factories were some designed to ease the worst effects of a bitter European winter.

Heavy cotton with a double-breasted front reduced the effects of wind chill whether in the Low Countries, the Italian peninsula, or at home in the UK.

I can vouch for that shirt's quality. As a cyclist, I used to wear one when training in the winter. My late father had worn it 20 years earlier as a despatch rider!

The shirt factories relied on the skills of local girls and women, skills that were handed down from generation to generation.

Those were the real Derry Girls, women who worked hard and produced quality products and who, in many cases, were the breadwinners in their households.

The skills that went into producing shirts, pyjamas and dressing gowns as well as battle-dress uniforms would have been easily transferable to the production of many items of PPE.

Those men who drew the patterns and cut out the material for shirts would have had no difficulty in doing the same for gowns and suits of scrubs.

The real Derry Girls would have stitched together the fabric to make those gowns and scrubs.

It would have differed little from what they did daily. The checkers would have scrutinised the work and anything that didn't come up to standard would have been rejected.

Any further quality checks carried out by the NHS would have been unlikely to find anything to fault.

Those factories could also have produced face masks. Even the surgical N95 masks wouldn't have been beyond them.

Given the material, plastic visors could also have been same.

There was no end to the ingenuity and skills of those who, as my late grandmother - herself a factory girl - would have said "kept the feet under the hens".

Sadly, the shirt factories have all gone - the city's last closed in 2019.

But there are still many women in the North West who retain those skills - and the pride that went with them.

They would have been happy to help in the present crisis. Perhaps they might even have slipped notes of encouragement and support into their products as their grandmothers did when making uniforms in the 1940s.

Karl Marx's reference to Tillie and Henderson's factory included mention of the outworkers employed by the company, whom he described as "another army".

In this time of crisis that we face, how valuable to the frontline army of the NHS would have been that army of workers in the shirt factories of Northern Ireland?

And being on the doorstep, how much money could have been saved in getting the PPE to those who need it?

No sending RAF aircraft to the Middle East to wait for days. Vans, lorries and, perhaps, trains could have done the job.

Richard Doherty is a writer and historian