How to keep your cool in the heatwave and what steps you should take to protect your health

The sweltering weather can bring grave consequences for us: dehydration, increased cancer risk and other ailments — but you can minimise the risk

Everyone is enjoying the sunny weather this week. The forecast says the sunshine will fade next week, but you never know. The jetstream might impose itself again and we’ll get another spell of high pressure, clear skies and high temperatures. We might well remember the late summer of 2022 as one that went on forever, but in a good way.