How we can all play our part to prevent the ‘attack on nature’

We need to make our cities greener to offset Government policies

In an interview earlier this year, Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, claimed that the 19th century was “the century of empires”, that the 20th century was “the century of nation states”, and that the 21st century is “the century for cities and mayors.”

With over 50% of the global population living in cities, cities represent a huge opportunity for change and transformation, particularly when it comes to nature and biodiversity recovery.

With the release of the Sustainable Cities Index, the depletion of nature in cities has been brought into sharp focus this year. In their analysis, the consultancy company Arcadis rank the top 100 sustainable cities, basing part of their assessment on the quality of urban natural environments.

It will come as no surprise to readers that Scandanavian capitals like Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stolkholm set the global example of what it means to be a cleaner, greener city. Green roofs, living walls, and urban gardens are the lifeblood of these capitals.

Other European cities to feature in the top 10 include Berlin, Rotterdam and Paris. Dublin also scored highly, nabbing the 28th spot on the list.

Although Belfast did not make the cut, as our city continues to be improved and enhanced, there is no reason why we can’t win the battle on biodiversity.

Boasting Cavehill Country Park, Botanic Gardens, City Hall, Ormeau Park, and Belfast Hills, there are so many beautiful green spaces across the corners of Belfast for communities to enjoy.

Naturally, there have been some setbacks (we all remember trees being felled along the Lagan towpath earlier this year), but there have also been some new and exciting initiatives to set us on the right trajectory.

For example, Belfast Tree Strategy is a welcome boost for biodiversity, focusing public attention on tree planting. In August, Ulster Wildlife also announced the creation of the first ‘super-sized’ nature reserve in Belfast Hills. This bigger nature reserve — the equivalent size to 480 football fields — represents a massive gain for nature, as well as for people. Nature reserves directly benefit people’s health and mental wellbeing: they can relax and enjoy the flowers and wildlife.

Green spaces, in part, set the tone and culture of cities. They draw us away from the activity of the centre, providing a place for reflection and relaxation. A place to slow down, and rest. They don’t only support natural habitats, allowing a range of species to thrive, they support us too.

The number of events which have taken place in city parks during the past month alone, such as Belfast Mela in Botanic Gardens and Climate Craic Festival in Ormeau Park, also highlights the immense cultural benefits of green spaces. It brings space into public ownership, creating opportunity for connectivity.

This week, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed plans for “tax cutting investment zones” in his mini budget. These investment zones, which would free up more land for commercial development, come at the expense of nature and biodiversity — triggering what conversation charity RSPB have called “an attack on nature”.

To halt (and ultimately reverse) this attack, local people must be involved in protecting, improving and enhancing green spaces, and there is no better place to start than in our city centre.

Cities are a great place to pilot and scale green projects because it makes nature publicly accessible to visitors and tourists. Nature, then, becomes accessible for people without a garden, people who experience mobility issues, or people who use public transport.

The ‘No Mow’ demonstrator projects in Dublin, as part of the All-Island Pollinator Plan, are an excellent example of this. Some people might have already heard about ‘No Mow May’ — a campaign encouraging people to let their lawns grow, instead of cutting them. This encourages more wildflowers, and provides habitats for wildlife and pollinating insects, like bees and butterflies.

If you’ve been in Dublin recently, you’ll have seen that the lawns and grass by Custom House and Trinity College have been left to get a little wilder over recent months.

By introducing this ‘No Mow’ approach in such public-facing areas, peoples’ perception of order and conformity is challenged. Even if they are not directly interested in conservation, they see and experience what nature-friendly gardening looks like first-hand.

Just like Dublin, Belfast also has many sites which could become the strategic areas for regeneration. Think gardens in Cathedral Quarter, green roofs by Titanic Docks, or more trees lining Great Victoria Street. Or imagine Stormont’s lawns being transformed into colourful wildflower meadows.

We must use our imagination and innovation to enhance the quality of green spaces in Belfast. This will be fundamental if we are to win the “attack on nature”, that RSPB described this week. It will also be fundamental for our own culture and wellbeing as Belfast citizens.

It is no coincidence that the same cities ranking in the top 10 for environmental sustainability also rank highly for positive mental health and wellbeing. Poor mental health and lack of access to nature are intricately connected, and the average wellbeing of a person living in Belfast will likely to decline over the next years if we fail to invest in our natural environment.

Belfast is a city filled with people committed to winning the attack on nature. So, let’s inject more green into the grey cityscape. It’s time for more pockets of wilderness in our metropolis.

Belfast: In Focus - As a city with a long history of reinventing itself, in 2022 Belfast is once again under pressure to clean up its act and fulfil its potential as a thriving hub for residents and visitors alike. The Belfast Telegraph investigates the challenges facing the city, shines a light on the projects and policies moving it forward, and envisages the Belfast of the future.