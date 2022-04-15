I can’t help but feel a touch of sympathy as anger towards politicians reaches new heights

SDLP candidate Cara Hunter shared photos of her crumpled election leaflets on Monday, adding that three men in The Heights area of Coleraine left them like this after a 'sectarian' attempt to intimidate her

Unless married to one, very few of us could claim to love our politicians — but with election season in full swing and the cost of living crisis having sunk in long ago, anger towards our current and future political representatives has reached new heights and is taking on worrying proportions — so much so I can’t help but feel a touch of sympathy for those out knocking doors ahead of May 5.