I fear the return of chaotic Boris, but at least that lettuce beat Truss

Yesterday, as Liz Truss announced her resignation, she propelled herself into the history books as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister. This was a record previously held by one George Canning, who died of pneumonia in 1827. This PM however was infamously outlived by a lettuce. This is what happens when idolatory to a particular political ideology is put ahead of common sense, experience, and economic intelligence at a time of global instability.