I never tire of talking about Belfast... it has given me so much

At the start of a week-long series of articles examining Belfast, actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh tells of his profound gratitude to his hometown and his hopes for future

If it is true that you need distance to truly appreciate a place, then there are plenty from Belfast who have complied. Some left for obvious reasons during the Troubles, others for economic reasons and some to see a brave new world beyond these green shores.

My family was no different from many others when we took the boat to England, but inevitably, we each left a little bit of ourselves behind.

When lockdown happened in 2020 I found myself, like millions across the country, discovering the silence; in the quiet I found the voices, the sounds of Belfast hammering in my head, even the smells came back to me.

This was the moment to write about home and so my screenplay for the film Belfast was created.

Miraculously, within a few months we were shooting in the city itself, and then on a film set, built at an airstrip in England, all masked up and socially distanced, now converted to the compact streets of Sixties north Belfast, with a school, a church, a hospital and a ‘wee club’.

Since completing the film, I must have said the word ‘Belfast’ thousands of times, in hundreds of interviews, at scores of film festivals, from the Rockies in the US to Warsaw in Poland, and many privileged places in between. I never tire of talking about this city — it has given me so much. Interviewers often ask me where my influences in the arts came from and like Buddy in the film, it was American TV series, westerns, and comics.

However, I also have fond and formative memories of seeing the great Joe Tomelty act in ‘A Christmas Carol’, at Belfast’s Grove Theatre on the Shore Road. At that point, seeing his magic at work, I had no idea that being an actor was something I could even think to do for a living.

Nowadays one of the things that impresses me each time I come back is the number of TV and film productions happening here all the time. Today, young people can see where a career in the creative industries might take them.

And I don’t mean just the massive international companies working here, but the local film-makers crafting their own stories, in their own place, in their own way.

We had the privilege of Belfast opening the Belfast Film Festival and our film was only one of a number of premieres in every area of film, from suspense to documentaries, animation and all things film-creative.

It is important that we have the chance to tell our stories, our way.

I look forward to following the development of Belfast City Council’s signature project for the city, Belfast Stories, and am of course delighted that it will include a cinema at its heart.

I was lucky to have a raft of local cinemas to choose from as a child.

The world has changed, and most have gone. But in the live performance field, it was good to see so many acts from Northern Ireland showcasing their work at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh this year – you don’t have to travel too far to enjoy talking part in the arts.

For example, Green Shoots Productions have been working in my old stomping ground, Tigers Bay in Belfast, offering workshops in theatre skills, free trips to the theatre, an arts summer scheme in Mountcollyer Youth club, and commissioned plays about the experiences of people in the area.

True to their name they even plan to restore a defunct garden. If the nine-year old me was still living in Mountcollyer Street now I would be desperate to do something with Green Shoots Productions, nagging my family to be involved.

When I secured my first job as a nervous young actor in 1981, Belfast was a very different city.

My cousin dropped me off at the film’s night shoot on the Albert Bridge Road, in the first of the much-welcomed ‘Billy’ Plays. I was privileged to work with the acting giant that was Jimmy Ellis.

I never thought that 40 years later I would be driving over the same bridge, with my brother and sister, to introduce a premiere of my film about the city.

A film that seems to have struck a chord with many people’s experience of growing up and the bitter-sweet process of leaving the place that raised them.

A film about home — actual, and as you might also say, ‘spiritual’.

Certainly, I regard it as the place that made me, and I salute it with profound gratitude.

For me, there was only one title for such a film.

Belfast.

Belfast: In Focus – As a city with a long history of reinventing itself, in 2022 Belfast is once again under pressure to clean up its act and fulfil its potential as a thriving hub for residents and visitors alike. The Belfast Telegraph investigates the challenges facing the city, shines a light on the projects and policies moving it forward, and envisages the Belfast of the future.