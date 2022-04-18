I regret not seizing the chance to see Neil Diamond live... If you ever get the chance to see your parents’ favourite musician in concert, grab it – while you still can

If you’re an Irish person of a certain age, Neil Diamond was as much a part of your childhood’s fabric as choc-ices, the Community Games and framed pictures of JFK on the wall. He was so ubiquitous in my own childhood that I came to think of him as a sort of benevolent uncle. A distant, very rich, good-haired, Brooklynite uncle. I knew the lyrics of Cracklin’ Rosie and Cherry, Cherry better than I knew my nine-times tables.